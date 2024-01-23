Massive brawl, stabbings at South Florida Fair: What we know about teen restrictions

The South Florida Fair has restrictions on minors. They didn't help as much as fair organizers might have liked Saturday night when about 200 teens got into multiple fights over a period of three hours, resulting in five arrests and two reported stabbings, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

What happened at the South Florida Fair?

According to the PBSO, multiple fights broke out in all directions of the fair midways, mostly involving juveniles, from about 9 p.m. until midnight when the fair closed.

There were 150 PBSO deputies on scene already, according to WPBF, which was normal on a Saturday, and additional deputies from around the county were called in. In an effort to control the situation deputies fired nonlethal pepper-ball rounds into a crowd they described as large and chaotic.

Was anyone hurt in the fights at the South Florida Fair?

Two males appeared at Wellington Regional Medical Center claiming they were stabbed at the fair. They refused to prosecute.

Was anyone arrested in the fights at the South Florida Fair?

One man is facing charges for trespassing and resisting without violence, three minors for trespassing after warning and resisting without violence and one minor for resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to WPTV.

What is the South Florida Fair's policy for minors?

Fair organizers have added rules for minors in recent years to reduce problems. At the end of the 2022 event, attendees under 18 entering the fairgrounds after 8 p.m. had to be accompanied by an adult.

This year, any minors attending the fair on Fridays and Saturday nights must be with an adult guardian 21 or older with ID, with a minimum of four minors per guardian. "Purchase of admission AND ride wristband is required for entry for guests ages 11-17," the rule says.

South Florida Fair policies also prohibit bags that are not clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, with a maximum size of 12” x 6” x 12”. Small clutch bags of a maximum size of 6” x 9” do not have to be clear.

"We're doing everything we can to keep the bad element out because the families are here," Victoria Chouris, fair CEO, told WPBF Monday. "There are more families here having fun then there are troublemakers."

How long does the South Florida Fair run?

The South Florida Fair is open through Jan. 28, 2024. Gates open at noon on weekdays and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

