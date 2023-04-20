Massive Brevard drug bust operation lands 17 lbs of fentanyl, hundreds of arrests

A massive, interagency drug bust operation in Brevard County nabbed up to 17 pounds of fentanyl and resulted in more than 470 arrests, Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced Thursday.

Operation United Front — a months-long effort spearheaded the Florida Department of Law Enforcement — also led to the seizure of 55 pounds of cocaine, 10 pounds of methamphetamines, hundreds of pounds of illegal marijuana and other drugs, 53 firearms and over half a million in cash, Ivey said.

The operation began in September and involved up to 20 local, state and federal agencies.

Ivey said the amount of fentanyl seized had enough lethal doses to kill up to 4 million people. The synthetic opioid is up to 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"As we all know, fentanyl is one of the most critical and frightening issues affecting our communities," FDLE Resident Agent in Charge Jason Kriegsman said Thursday, standing with Ivey and representatives from a dozen other agencies at a news conference in Viera.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey stands with representatives from over a dozen local, state and federal agencies on Thursday, announcing the results of Operation United Front. The multi-agency effort resulted in over 470 arrests and the seizure of 17 pounds of fentanyl.

"We took a lot of drugs off the street, which is going to save lives," Kriegsman said.

He lauded the officers involved in the coordinated series of investigations, which he said resulted in 477 arrests on charges ranging from felony drug trafficking to simple possession.

The task force included the FDLE, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and 11 local police departments, along with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ivey said Thursday that Brevard has seen 172 overdose deaths in the past two years, but state health statistics suggest those numbers could be a lot higher. Brevard County recorded 304 drug overdose deaths in 2021, including 262 opioid-related deaths, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Brevard's rate of opioid overdose deaths has for years been among the highest in the state, health department data shows.

FDLE Resident Agent in Charge Jason Kriegsman speaks Thursday in Viera. Representatives from over a dozen local, state and federal agencies announced the results of Operation United Front, which resulted in over 470 arrests and the seizure of 17 pounds of fentanyl.

Ivey said he couldn't explain the county's steep drug problem but said the sheriff's office and other Brevard agencies were being "aggressive" in their enforcement efforts.

"We're working it on all fronts, being aggressive on the law enforcement side, aggressive on the prosecution side, being aggressive on the awareness side of it, the efforts to help those with addictions," Ivey said. "We're going to continue that and ideally, we're not only going to see our numbers go down but we'll see numbers go down across the country, and lives be saved."

He once again called on county judges to impose maximum bonds and sentences to keep those suspected of illegal drug activity off the streets.

State Attorney Phil Archer, who also spoke at the news conference, pledged that his prosecutors would continue to seek first-degree murder charges against suspected dealers who may have sold drugs that later led to overdose deaths.

