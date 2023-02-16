Massive bronze bell stolen from Squirrel Hill cemetery shows up on the side of the road

It’s a steep roadway that gets narrow and windy towards the end leaving neighbors to believe it was a perfect spot to dump stolen property.

“This is the first time we’ve ever rolled up on a bell,” said Mike Eisel.

A missing bell was stolen from a Squirrel Hill Cemetary found miles away in St. Clair Village.

“I left for work this morning about 5:30 and my road is kind of isolated as I come up the hill, I first thought someone dumped some trash,” Eisel said.

Upon closer look, it was that massive bronze bell. Police said it was stolen from a cemetery on Sunday.

We saw track marks in the grass around where the bell once sat. According to police, the cemetery officials were able to pick the bell up in what Eisel believes is great condition.

“It’s almost like someone sat it there but what’s really ironic since someone dumped it there if they would have dumped it on the other side it’s a sheer cliff no one would have ever found it. It would have been gone,” Eisel said.

Police are reviewing all video footage of the theft.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

What is Marburg? What you need to know about the deadly virus Ex-Eagles DB wins malpractice suit against Steelers surgeon 14-year-old wearing electronic home monitoring device when he shot, killed 17-year-old, police say VIDEO: House under renovation catches fire in McCandless DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts