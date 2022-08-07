Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is a World Record car collection.

As children, most of us car enthusiasts were probably fascinated by the cars of yesteryear. From classic Dodge Power Wagons to race-ready Le Mans competitors, the swooping fender flares, long hoods, and bright diverse color schemes were designed to do one thing, catch your attention. They did this extremely well which is why today these cars are seen as the pinnacle of design within the automotive community. While it is very unlikely, especially these days, to find your well-taken care of examples of these long-lost legends, there is still hope. This comes in the form of museums such as the LeMay Car Collection.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Within the confines of this sanctuary for the automotive years, past sits a vast spectrum of vehicles from all over the historical timeline. The museum itself has been the inspiring factor in many automotive enthusiasts' lives, particularly at a younger age. Some of the cars included on this list of fine automobiles include multiple Model Ts, a 1940 Chevrolet Paddy Wagon, a ridiculous number of classic muscle cars, and many more. To try and cover each car individually would be a pipe dream so rather than focusing on the cars we’d like to focus on the museum itself and the impact it had on the community.

There are very few employees and most of the essential work is done by volunteers who feel that they owe their passion for cars to this insane collection. Endless rows of cars stacked too high heaven scatter the compound and the volunteers are happy to keep their beloved memorabilia safe and secure. The place has become a pillar within the local automotive community and in a world where automotive enthusiasts are largely left up to their own ability to find others like them, it's a pleasant way to find people who share your love for cars. This wonderful collection has provided so much joy for so many fellow automotive enthusiasts and we hope it's able to continue the practice for generations to come.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.