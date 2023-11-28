Massive cold front brings snow storm to Great Lakes. What can Louisville expect?

The weather outside is frightful, but there is some hope for the rest of the week as temperatures will rise to the 50s by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Meteorologist Chase Graham said the lowest temperature for late November is typically between the low to mid-30s, but dipped into the 20s on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday.

"So this is about 10 to, maybe, 15 degrees below normal," he said.

Graham also said the Muhammad Ali International Airport experienced flurries on Tuesday morning, but they didn't accumulate.

You may not have even noticed, but flurries were observed at SDF early this morning, marking the first observed snowfall of the season. Since 1885, Louisville's average first trace of snow is November 15, so we were almost two weeks later than normal. — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) November 28, 2023

"So, we did record our first snowfall, technically, for the year although obviously it was during the middle of the night."

He said there are no signs of Louisville experiencing a "substantial snowfall" in the next few weeks.

Drops in temperature like the cold snap Louisville is currently experiencing don't happen often, Graham said, but they're not out of the ordinary. Though we're feeling the cold now, temperatures will be warm enough that people can expect rain on Friday.

Related: The annual Frymire Forecast calls for lots of snow. Here's what you might see this winter

How is the Great Lakes snow storm related to the cold in Kentucky?

Graham said the Great Lakes region has experienced more than a foot of snow Tuesday morning from lake-effect snow.

A cold front that came from the west from Sunday evening into Monday brought accumulation expected to create "difficult to impossible" travel conditions for most of the region with more snow potentially on the way. Across the country, temperatures have dipped 10-20 degrees below average, but most places have lucked out in terms of little to no snowfall.

"Across Kentucky, all we've really experienced is the cold air and the winds," Graham said. "We have seen a few snowflakes, but most of the moisture with that system has stayed to the north of our area."

What does the weather look like during winter in Louisville?

Graham said El Niño, which is an ocean pattern in the Pacific Ocean, will be a strong force this winter, which means a drier and warmer winter for locations to the north of Kentucky and Indiana and a wetter weather for locations in the South.

Since Kentucky and Indiana are in the Midwest, Graham said it is difficult to pinpoint how the weather will manifest during the winter, but a warm and dry winter could be expected.

"On average we could expect a warmer and drier winter than normal, but I would add the caveat that you could get any combination of a storm system that might bring you know a chance for snow," he said.

More: Here are 5 bourbon-themed gift of experience ideas for the holidays

Forecast for the week

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Tuesday evening will be mostly clear, with a low of around 22 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday night will have increasing clouds, with a low of around 33 degrees. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. South wind 8 to 15 mph. Thursday night will have showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Low around 41 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers. High near 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Friday night has a 30% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Saturday night will have a 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43 degrees.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers on Sunday evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43 degrees.

More: Light Up Louisville is back on a new date in 2023. Here's everything you need to know

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville weather: Warmer temps, rain expected by end of the week