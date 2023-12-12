Massive concrete block falls on 44-year-old worker, killing him instantly, IN cops say

A 44-year-old man died during a workplace accident in Indiana, according to police and media reports.

The worker, identified by The Lebanon Reporter as Anthony Osby, of Indianapolis, died Monday, Dec. 11, at Ray’s Trash Service in Whitestown.

The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said a “several thousand-pound concrete block fell on top of” Osby, according to WXIN and WISH. It killed him instantly, police told WTHR.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office pronounced Osby dead at the scene, it said in a statement shared on Facebook.

“Investigators from the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department are conducting the law enforcement investigation while we are continuing our separate but parallel investigation to determine the manner and mechanism of death,” the coroner’s office said.

The family-owned Ray’s Trash Service was acquired in 2022 by Waste Management. In a statement to WTHR and WISH, Waste Management said it has been cooperating with police.

“Safety is of utmost importance to the team at Indy Northwest,” a Waste Management spokesperson said.

Whitestown is about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

