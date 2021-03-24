Massive container ship gets stuck in Suez Canal, causing maritime traffic jam

Bryan Walsh
·2 min read

A huge container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal late Tuesday, causing a massive maritime traffic jam.

Why it matters: The Suez accounts for approximately 30% of container shipping volumes, and blocking it for even a short time will cause oil prices to rise — and remind us that the entire global economy relies on really, really big ships.

Driving the news: The Ever Given was heading from China to the Netherlands when it ran aground Tuesday after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm.

  • Because the 1,312-foot ship found itself wedged across the width of the canal, traffic through the all-important maritime chokepoint may be disrupted for days.

  • And almost as importantly, the accident gave birth to many, many memes.

The big picture: Even as COVID-19 brought the virtual realm to the forefront, the world economy still chiefly runs on actual, physical stuff — and much of that actual, physical stuff is brought to us in the holds of vast container ships.

  • The pandemic has disrupted the flow of global trade, with consumers in the U.S. ordering so many goods online from manufacturers in China that the world was running low on shipping container boxes.

By the numbers: There are currently over 5,000 container ships operating around the world, with more than 20 million 20-foot-equivalent cargo containers.

  • As vast as the oceans are, much of the world's shipping — and especially the oil that keeps the economy running — flows through just seven major maritime chokepoints, including the Suez Canal.

  • While e-commerce grew by 44% in 2020 as we increasingly shopped from home, all those online orders would be useless without container ships to carry them out.

The bottom line: Apparently, all it takes to put a spoke in the wheel of globalization is one very large ship in one very wrong place.

  • Suez Canal Blockage May Ripple Through Global Energy Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The blockage of the Suez Canal by a giant container vessel is likely to send ripples of disruption through the global energy supply chain.European and U.S. refiners that rely on the vital waterway for cargoes of Middle Eastern oil may be forced to look for replacement supplies should the blockage persist, potentially boosting prices of alternative grades. At the same time, flows of crude from North Sea fields destined for Asia will be held up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Cona (@fallenhearts17) The critical trade route has been thrown into turmoil after the container ship ran aground on Tuesday, blocking traffic in both directions. While the vessel is only likely to remain stuck for a couple of days, that’ll be long enough to scramble some energy flows, creating an extra headache for refiners, traders and producers already coping with the pandemic’s fallout. Local pipeline networks, however, should help to alleviate some of the disruption.“There are plenty of alternative trades for European importers to avoid the Suez Canal,” said Ralph Leszczynski, head of research at shipbroker Banchero Costa & Co.See also: Suez Canal Snarled With Giant Ship Stuck in Top Trade ArteryBuyers in Europe and the U.S. may now look to other regions, including the U.S. Gulf, North Sea, Russia and West Africa, according to shipbrokers. Varieties including Mars Blend from the U.S. Gulf, Urals from Russia, and even Asian and Russian Far East grades are likely to get a boost as a result of any increased demand, an analyst and one of the shipbrokers said.The logistical challenge comes at a volatile time. Global benchmark Brent sank about 6% on Tuesday on concern near-term demand may prove weaker than expected amid renewed lockdowns. On Wednesday prices advanced, with at least 100 vessels waiting to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean.The canal is a crucial route, mainly used to transport Middle Eastern crude to Europe and the U.S., as well as shipping fuel oil from the west to the east. The canal can take fully-laden Suezmax vessels that carry about 1 million barrels and bigger Very Large Crude Carriers, as long as they transfer some cargo out of the vessel before transiting.On a daily basis, about 600,000 barrels of crude or less flow from the Middle East to Europe and the U.S. via the canal, while volumes from the Atlantic Basin to Asia total about 850,000 barrels a day, according to Anoop Singh, head of East of Suez tanker research at Braemar ACM Shipbroking Pte.In addition, 400,000 barrels of naphtha go west-to-east through the waterway each day, while 300,000 barrels of middle distillates head the other way. Derived from crude, naphtha is used to make plastics and blend with gasoline, while middle distillates, also made from crude, include jet fuel and diesel.Vessel charterers or owners who are unwilling to wait for the blockage to clear can opt to sail around South Africa, although that’s a much longer route that would take more time and boost costs. An ocean voyage from the Persian Gulf to London takes 10 more days via the Cape of Good Hope than the canal, according to an online presentation from the World Shipping Council.Still, pipeline networks will help the industry bypass the impact of the blockage, providing a route for continued crude transit. The Sumed pipeline in Egypt, with capacity for south-to-north flows of up to 2.8 million barrels a day, links the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, as does the smaller, bi-directional Ashkelon-Eilat route across Israel.(Adds pipeline networks in third, final paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Container ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal

    Strong wind gusts blew this container ship off course on March 24. It became grounded in the Suez Canal in Egypt, one of the world's busiest trade routes. Officials worked to free the large vessel.

  • Gold scores first gain in 3 sessions on safe-haven demand

    Gold prices settle higher Wednesday to notch their first gain in three sessions, supported by some safe-haven buying, amid developments in Europe that suggest a longer lockdown period due to a renewed spread of COVID-19.

  • Wedged cargo ship blocks Egypt's Suez Canal

    A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt's Suez Canal and blocked all traffic in the vital waterway. (March 24)

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bargain-Hunters Drive Prices Higher Ahead of EIA Report

    Traders expect today’s EIA report to show a build of 1.4 million barrels.

  • Efforts to free cargo ship in Suez Canal continue

    A skyscraper-sized container ship has become wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal, blocking all traffic in the vital waterway. The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground on Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula.

  • Suez Canal Snarled by Giant Ship Choking Key Trade Route

    (Bloomberg) -- A giant ship could be stuck in the Suez Canal for days, blocking one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes that’s vital for the movement of everything from oil to consumer goods.The Ever Given, a container ship longer than the Eiffel Tower, ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, leaving dozens of vessels gridlocked as they attempt to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean. People familiar with the matter said the canal may be blocked for days.The 193-kilometer-long (120 miles) Suez Canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by oil tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America. About 12% of global trade and 8% of liquefied natural gas pass through the canal, as do around one million barrels of oil each day.No progress has been made so far in floating the vessel and clearing the canal, the Gulf Agency Company, which provides services including Suez transits, said by email. Images released by the Suez Canal Authority showed the vessel’s hull firmly wedged into a banking. They also depicted efforts by the Baraka 1, one of eight tug boats deployed so far in the rescue, to try and yank the ship free.The weight of the Ever Given -- about 224,000 tons -- and small size of the tug boats operated by canal authorities have hampered work so far, according to two people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. Ship owners are in talks with SMIT Salvage B.V., which has larger tugs, to assist, indicating that it may take days to clear the canal, one of the people said.Ever Given was grounded early Tuesday amid poor visibility caused by a dust storm and as wind speeds reached 40 knots, resulting in a “loss of the ability to steer the ship,” according to the canal authority. A “blackout” was the cause of the accident, GAC said, without providing more detail.The vessel deviated “from its course due to suspected sudden strong wind,” Taiwan-based Evergreen Line, the time charterer of the vessel, said in an emailed response to questions. Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., among those listed as the ship’s owner, declined to comment.“The salvage operation with tugs is under way, and hopefully the vessel will be freed soon, but it could last days,”, said Ralph Leszczynski, head of research at shipbroker Banchero Costa & Co.The blockage has led to a big gridlock in the area. About 42 vessels either in the northbound convoy or arriving to transit the canal northbound are now waiting for the Ever Given to be re-floated, Leth Agencies, one of the top providers of Suez Canal crossing services, said in a notice to clients. The company said it is sending a dredger to help free the ship.About 64 vessels traveling southbound were also affected. GAC said 15 affected ships are waiting at anchorage.Brent crude climbed 2.9% to $62.52 a barrel by 9.36 a.m. in London, paring heavy losses on Tuesday.Ever Given was traveling from China to Rotterdam. The crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.The vessel is carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a spokesman for OOCL.At 400 meters in length, Ever Given was built in Japan about three years ago. Shipping companies have been turning to mega-sized vessels to help improve economies of scale, while some key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate them.Read more: Egypt Opens $8 Billion ‘New Suez Canal’ in Boost to El-SisiNavigation is possible along the old canal, the canal authority said. But the vessel is stuck at a point that can’t be bypassed so the old canal can’t help.The canal has been the site of occasional groundings that have halted shipping. Tugboats managed to get the OOCL Japan unstuck after a few hours in October 2017. In one of the most serious delays, the canal was closed for three days in 2004 after an oil tanker, Tropic Brilliance, got lodged.Any prolonged disruption could mean ships need to reroute. Bypassing the Suez Canal by traveling around the Cape of Good Hope can add another two weeks to the voyage from Asia to Europe, leading to significant additional costs and disrupting schedules, said Banchero’s Leszczynski.The shipping industry has had a tumultuous year since the Covid-19 pandemic began roiling global trade in 2020. As countries closed borders to try keep the virus under control, exports from China surged, leading to a dearth of containers and sending maritime rates soaring. The pandemic also exacerbated labor abuse in the industry, with thousands of seafarers stuck on vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and past the requirements of globally accepted safety standards.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

