Massive coral reef found in Tahiti "twilight zone"

Li Cohen
·4 min read

Deep underwater in the ocean's twilight zone feet below the surface, lies a community of bioluminescent fish, squid, octopuses and jellyfish. Off the coast of Tahiti, divers found that the mysterious, dim-lit zone is also home to species that typically need sunlight and shallow warmth to thrive — coral.

A group of scientist divers discovered a massive reef of rose-shaped corals between roughly 98 and 213 feet below the Pacific Ocean's surface near French Polynesia's Tahiti islands, UNESCO announced on Thursday. The reef, discovered in "pristine" condition in November, stretches nearly two miles long and 200 feet wide. The rose-shaped corals are giant, measuring up to more than 6.5 feet across.

Divers document a massive coral reef found in the Pacific Ocean&#39;s
Divers document a massive coral reef found in the Pacific Ocean's

It's believed to be "one of the most extensive healthy coral reefs on record," UNESCO said.

"We know the surface of the moon better than the deep ocean. Only 20% of the entire seabed has been mapped," UNESCO Director General Audrey Azouley said in a news release. "This remarkable discovery in Tahiti demonstrates the incredible work of scientists who, with the support of UNESCO, further the extent of our knowledge about what lies beneath."

The finding, as UNESCO said, is "highly unusual," as coral tends to grow in depths of up to about 82 feet, where the water is warmer and receives more light. Divers logged roughly 200 hours of time underwater to study the reef, UNESCO said, essentially going into uncharted territory.

Deep coral reefs have not previously been able to undergo extensive studying because of the available diving tools. But divers now have the necessary tools to dive longer at greater depth, and are planning to continue studying the area.

Alexis Rosenfeld, one of the divers who explored the reef, said in a Facebook post written in French that the reef is akin to the work of a "great seamstress." In a statement, he added that "it was magical to witness giant, beautiful rose corals which stress for as far as the eye can see."

"It was like a work of art," he said.

UNESCO said on Twitter that the discovery is "a great leap forward" for science, as it was found as part of the organization's efforts to map the ocean.

A scientific research mission supported by @UNESCO has discovered one of the world's largest coral reefs off the coast of Tahiti. This highly unusual discovery is a great leap forward for #science!Read more about @AlexisRosenfeld's #1Ocean project: https://t.co/l3RBzo9QRR pic.twitter.com/XuW9CpXTDc

— UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) January 20, 2022

Globally, coral reefs are in danger.

In 2020, scientists warned that coral reefs will decline by 70-90% within 20 years due to severe bleaching from global warming. Bleaching is a condition in which the coral's algae leaves, turning it white and making it more susceptible to disease.

By 2100, researchers found, climate change and pollution will make the ocean so acidic that nearly all coral reef habitats are expected to be eliminated. The only coral reef sites that scientists said would still be viable by that time are small portions of Baja California and the Red Sea, neither of which are ideal because of how close they are to rivers.

One of the world&#39;s largest coral reefs was found in a rare spot -- in the Pacific Ocean&#39;s deep underwater
One of the world's largest coral reefs was found in a rare spot -- in the Pacific Ocean's deep underwater

A study published in One Earth in September found that global coverage of living coral has declined by half from 1957 to 2007, as did reefs' capacity to support the ecosystem.

Several effects from climate change, including sea level rise, ocean acidification from fossil fuel emissions, and stronger storms, are also anticipated to take a toll on reefs, according to the Coral Reef Alliance.

And all of these factors would not just be disastrous for reefs, but for humans and marine life as well.

According to the alliance, coral reefs support more than 500 million people worldwide by providing food, income, and coastal protection, among other things. Reefs are also home to "the highest number of species of any ecosystem besides rainforests," according to the Alliance.

But the newly discovered reef could offer a sign of hope.

Researcher Laetitia Hedouin of France's National Centre of Scientific Research said that French Polynesia suffered a "significant" bleaching event in 2019, but that the reef "does not appear to have been significantly affected."

"The discovery of this reef in such a pristine condition is good news and can inspire future conservation," Hedouin said. "We think that deeper reefs may be better protected from global warming."

WorldView: U.K. police arrest two men in probe of Texas synagogue standoff

Sneak peek: The Suzanne Morphew Case: Nothing Is What It Seems

Biden's first year in office and what he needs to do next to tackle the pandemic and inflation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Earth's core cooling faster than previously thought, researchers say

    Earth's core is cooling at rates faster than previously thought, which could speed the planet's inevitable march toward inhabitability.

  • Here's What Scientists Know About the Tonga Volcano Eruption

    While residents of Tonga struggle to recover from a devastating volcanic explosion that smothered the Pacific island nation with ash and swamped it with water, scientists are trying to better understand the global effects of the eruption. They already know the answer to one crucial question: Although it appeared to be the largest eruption in the world in three decades, the explosion of the Hunga volcano on Saturday will very likely not have a temporary cooling effect on the global climate, as so

  • Polar bears took over an abandoned island and moved into empty houses

    Dmitry Kokh, a Russian underwater and wildlife photographer, has shared once-in-a-lifetime photos of polar bears that took over an island. The island in question is Kolyuchin Island, located in the Chukchi Sea. This remote part of the Russian arctic used to be home to a meteorological station, but humans have long since abandoned it. Now, … The post Polar bears took over an abandoned island and moved into empty houses appeared first on BGR.

  • Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all

    Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of … The post Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all appeared first on BGR.

  • Rare, pristine coral reef found off Tahiti coast

    Deep in the South Pacific, scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals shaped like roses off the coast of Tahiti. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities. Laetitia Hédouin said she first saw the corals during a recreational dive with a local diving club months earlier.

  • Fisherman vanishes at Idaho’s Hells Canyon, cops say. Only his gear was found on dock

    “During the search, a felt, short brim hat was located on the rocks approximately 60 feet from the docks.”

  • Earth's core is rapidly cooling, study reveals. Is our planet becoming 'inactive'?

    Earth's interior is cooling faster, according to a new study, prompting questions about thermal evolution and longevity of the planet's habitability.

  • Meteorite that nearly hit B.C. woman may be 470 million years old

    While the age hasn't been verified, the director of Western University's paleomagnetic and petrophysical laboratory surmises the meteorite that nearly hit a B.C. woman last fall originated from a collision in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars about 470 million years ago.

  • Waves from undersea volcano flood parts of Santa Cruz Harbor

    Experienced surfers would consider the waves reaching the West Coast barely high enough to qualify as swells.

  • After rain burst, California salmon reclaim old spawning grounds

    The heavy rains that soaked California late last year were welcomed by farmers, urban planners - and endangered coho salmon. "We've seen fish in places that they haven't been for almost 25 years," said Preston Brown, director of watershed conservation for Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN). California received more precipitation from October to December than in the previous 12 months, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Andean condor named 'Urku' released in Peruvian sierra

    It has been over a year since it was found near a beach showing signs of malnourishment and unable to fly.The bird recovered in El Huayco zoo, where wildlife experts manage to treat and feed it while avoiding familiarity with humans, which could threaten its chances of survival.A successful rehabilitation allowed 'Urku,' which is considered an endangered and protected species, to once again take flight in its natural habitat, 3,200 meters (10,498 feet) above sea level.As the badge on its wing indicates, 'Urku' is the ninth Andean condor successfully rehabilitated and reintroduced into the wild in Peru.

  • Baby orangutan being bottle-fed, which intrigues others

    The endangered Sumatran orangutan infant at New Orleans' zoo is being bottle-fed because his mother wasn’t producing enough milk. The still unnamed baby was being tube-fed as well, but the tube was removed Jan. 13, Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Annie Kinler Matherne said Wednesday. Twelve-year-old Menari gave birth to the baby on Christmas Eve; a twin brother was stillborn.

  • Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

    Trees are torn down and buildings ripped apart following Saturday's tsunami triggered by a volcano.

  • Newly Discovered Parasitic Worm Named After Jeff Daniels

    Jeff Daniels is now the proud namesake of a tarantula-killing, hermaphroditic species of worm. Scientists at the University of California, Riverside discovered a rare new species of a worm that attacks and kills tarantulas. The research team dubbed the worm “Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi” after the actor, musician and producer, because Daniels’ character in the 1990 horror-comedy […]

  • What Does a Gas Country Do Without Gas? The Dutch Can Answer

    (Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands is throwing a hydrogen life preserver to pipelines that are on the brink of becoming stranded assets.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?The nation will end most natural-gas production this y

  • Peru demands compensation for disastrous oil spill caused by Tonga volcano

    Volcanic eruption caused spill, described as the worst ecological disaster to hit country in recent history, at refineries operated by Spanish oil giant Repsol The environmental impact of the Repsol oil spill grows on the Peruvian coast. Photograph: Cristhian Meza/Municipality of Ventanilla HANDOUT/EPA Peru has demanded compensation from the Spanish oil giant Repsol after freak waves from a volcanic eruption near Tonga caused an oil spill described as the worst ecological disaster to hit the Sou

  • Watch as Adorably Floofy Golden Retriever Gets a Little Too Curious About New Duck Friends and Go for a Swim

    You can almost see the wheels turning in Winston's head when he spots those ducks...

  • Long Beach diver dies during offshore excursion at Huntington Beach oil platform

    Theodore Watler, 64, became separated from a group of divers who had hired a commercial vessel to take them out to the aging Elly platform Sunday morning.

  • Rare baby elephant twins born in Kenya

    An elephant in Kenya has given birth to twins, an extremely rare event, conservationists said Thursday.

  • What is Africa's Great Green Wall and how could it affect the climate?

    The Great Green Wall could capture enormous amounts of carbon and bring much-needed rainfall to arid regions across Africa, but some scientists say that more research needs to be done on its potential impacts on the global climate before it is completed.