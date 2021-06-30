Massive COVID outbreak in Scotland linked to Euro 2020 soccer match attendance

A total of 1,991 COVID-19 cases in Scotland have been linked to fans attending Euro 2020 soccer matches, Public Health Scotland reported Wednesday.

By the numbers: Two-thirds of the reported cases were from people who reported traveling to London to watch the Scotland v England game on June 18.

397 of the cases reported going to Wembley Stadium

There were only 38 reports of people who attended Scotland’s home game against Croatia while contagious, and 37 other reports from Scotland’s match against the Czech Republic at Hampden.

Of the 1,991 cases, 1,470 cases were in people between 20 and 39 years of age and most were men.

Infections in the country have surged in recent weeks, with more than 30,000 people testing positive since June 11.

What they're saying: Government minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan called on England fans to avoid travel to the upcoming match against Ukraine and "cheer on the team as loudly as you can" from home, per Sky News.

