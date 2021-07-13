5 people dead after massive crane collapses at a construction site in Canada

Natalie Musumeci
·1 min read
A still from a livestream video by Castanet News in the aftermath of a crane collapse in Canada.
A still from a livestream video by Castanet News in the aftermath of a crane collapse in Canada. Castanet News

  • A massive crane collapsed at a building in Canada Monday afternoon, reports said.

  • The top of the crane came crashing down at a construction site in the city Kelowna in British Columbia.

  • Kelowna authorities later said 5 people were killed in the collapse.

A massive crane collapsed at a building in Canada Monday afternoon, killing 5 people, reports said.

The top of the crane came crashing down at a construction site in the city of Kelowna in British Columbia, Castanet News reported. Authorities said the crane was at a high-rise construction site and fell onto an adjacent building and an "old age home," according to CNN.

Global News reported that authorities confirmed 4 people died in the collapse and a 5th person is believed to be buried under rubble in a nearby building.

Authorities had evacuated the area where the crane collapsed.

