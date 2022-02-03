A massive criminal justice reform bill 5 years in the making is now up for debate in Ohio

Ohio lawmakers are considering changes to how the state approaches criminal justice in the hopes of stopping cycles of crime and lowering the number of people who return to prison.

The Ohio Senate introduced a 1,800-page bill as a catch-all that attempts to accomplish major changes, such as bigger incentives for prisoners to earn early release, to smaller tweaks and clarifications.

"Ultimately, these reforms will save taxpayer money and allow us to focus our resources on addressing violence and crime in our communities," said state Sen. Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville, who is carrying Senate Bill 288.

The bill calls for giving incarcerated people time off their sentences if they complete rehab programs, making it easier to seal or expunge criminal records and reducing collateral sanctions that often make it harder to get jobs after a conviction.

"We are trying to help people become productive members of society when they leave the criminal justice system," Manning said.

The legislation is something of a catch-all for criminal justice ideas, including rolling in reforms that have been stand-alone bills and building on previously adopted changes. That means there is something in there for everyone to love or hate.

"I think there is a lot of good things in the bill. It's a little bit of a variety pack," he said. "I think the prosecutors aren't going to like some of it, but they'll like other aspects. The same with judges and defense attorneys."

One change would require judges to release offenders if the state prison system recommends it and prosecutors can't offer convincing evidence that early release would pose a substantial risk.

The bill also would allow county corrections officers to carry firearms, specify that body camera footage from state prisons is a public record and let jail inmates use the internet to communicate with their lawyers or the courts.

"This is a bill that is five years in the making, and I want to try to get it done by the end of this General Assembly," said Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima. The legislative session ends in December.

Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said he hadn't been involved in crafting the criminal justice reforms, but the topic is a priority.

In 2021, a handful of new laws took effect in Ohio that address criminal justice, including:

Banning life without parole for juvenile offenders.

Prohibiting capital punishment for people who suffered from serious mental illness at the time of the crime.

Increasing options for drug treatment programs in lieu of criminal convictions.

Allowing people to regain their drivers licenses by doing community service if they can't afford to pay steep fees.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio looks to reform criminal justice laws to improve outcomes