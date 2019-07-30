Massive data breach hits Capital One affecting more than 100 million customers

Capital One said Monday personal information, including Social Security and bank account numbers, of more than 100 million individuals was compromised in a massive data theft that led to the arrest of a Seattle woman.

Paige A. Thompson is accused of stealing data from Capital One credit card applications in what is likely among the largest data breaches ever.

The FBI arrested Thompson Monday for the theft, which occurred between March 12 and July 17, court records show. Among the data allegedly collected from a company cloud-based server were Social Security and bank account numbers.

Capital One said in a news release that “100 million individuals in the United States and approximately 6 million in Canada” were affected.

Last week, Equifax reached a deal with the Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and 50 states on the 2017 breach that affected approximately 147 million Americans.

The deal calls for Equifax to pay at least $575 million, including $300 million for free credit monitoring services, $175 million to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and $100 million in penalties to the CFPB.

And Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported a data breach exposing personal information of thousands of officers and applicants.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Capital One data breach 2019: Millions affected in new breach