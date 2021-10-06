A massive, defunct oil tanker off of Yemen's coastline could sink or explode any day, costing the shipping industry billions and leaving millions of Yemenis in harm's way

Azmi Haroun
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Port staffers walk at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Port staffers walk at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen Thomson Reuters

  • One of the largest oil tankers in the world is 'dead' off of Yemen's coast and could sink any day.

  • According to the New Yorker, the ship holds over a million barrels of oil.

  • Yemenis are at serious risk of air pollution and food shortages if the ship sinks.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

An ailing, powerless oil tanker stationed off of Yemen's coast could explode or sink any day endanger the lives of at least eight million Yemenis, cause an environmental catastrophe, and cost the shipping industry billions, according to a report from The New Yorker.

The F.S.O. Safer, an ultra-large crude oil tanker stationed near Yemen's Hodeidah port and owned by the Yemeni Safer Exploration & Production Operations Company, has been "dead" since 2017, meaning that its steam boilers have given out.

Safer is reportedly too big for the Suez Canal and nearly too large for the English Channel. According to the report, the vessel was built in 1976 and it's one of the largest oil tankers in existence, with over a million barrels of oil on board.

"A spill from the Safer could take months to clear, imposing a toll of tens of billions of dollars on the shipping business and the industries it services," The New Yorker's Ed Caesar reported, noting that ships don't often cross oil spill waters. "[Non-profit] ACAPS estimated that the cleanup alone could cost twenty billion dollars."

The New Yorker report notes that in "the worst forecasts" the oil spill from Safer could reach the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where in terms of cargo about 10% of the world's trade passes each year.

"Closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could keep tankers originating in the Persian Gulf from transiting the Suez Canal or reaching the SUMED Pipeline, forcing them to divert around the southern tip of Africa, which would increase transit time and shipping costs," according to the US Energy Information Administration, which notes that the strait is an important route for oil and natural gas shipments.

"In 2018, an estimated 6.2 million barrels per day (b/d) of crude oil, condensate, and refined petroleum products flowed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait toward Europe, the United States, and Asia," the US Energy Information Administration reported.

The company that owns Safer reportedly only has enough money to make minor repairs on the ship annually, and Houthi rebels who control the Marib oil fields near where the ship is stationed have obstructed any efforts by the United Nations or NGOS to dislodge or drain the boat.

Aboard, a skeleton crew is fighting desperately to prevent the ship from sinking, exploding, or causing a massive oil spill - all scenarios that would have devastating consequences for Yemenis already engulfed in a humanitarian crisis.

If the ship sinks and the oil is spilled, the air would be polluted for at least eight million Yemenis, according to the report. The vessel's former chief engineer reportedly said that the ship "moves forwards each day towards the worst."

And as tens of thousands struggle with famine and millions lack access to basic goods with the ongoing war, a spill could block the port of Hodeidah, which is where two-thirds of Yemen's food arrives, according to the report.

The report added that Yemen's Red Sea fishing industry would be completely decimated with the Safer sinking and spilling, and the UN, "has no contingency plan to accommodate a shutdown of the Hodeidah."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Did something hit the pipeline?

    Will the US hit the debt ceiling? And if extra acorns are driving you nuts, it could be a 'mast year' for them. It's Tuesday's news.

  • EV batteries: major players and their expansion plans

    The expansion race among battery makers is hotting up, as global sales of electric vehicles are forecast to grow more than 12-fold to 31.1 million by 2030…and account for nearly a third of new vehicle sales.That's according to consulting firm Deloitte.So who are the biggest battery makers what are their expansion plans in key EV markets of China, the United States and Europe?Take the global industry leader by market share, Chinese company CATL.Its clients include Volkswagen, General Motors, BMW, and Daimler, as well as Chinese automakers.As of the end of June, the company ad an annual battery production capacity of 65.45 Gigawatt hours. An additional 92.5 GWh of capacity is under construction. CATL plans to set up a production base in Shanghai…a move that will put it close to Tesla's Chinese factory.Due to high demand from Tesla, Japanese company Panasonic is expanding its Nevada plant, which opened in 2014 at a cost of $1.6 billion.They’re also planning a test line in Japan this year to make a new cylindrical battery designed by Tesla to halve battery costs.South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) hopes to reach 155 GWh capacity by the end of 2021,and plans to raise that to 430 GWh by 2025. That's enough to power about 7.2 million electric vehicles.Two new plants are on the way too - in Ohio and Tennessee - jointly built with General Motors.South Korea’s other two big names – SK On and Samsung SDI both have battery plants in China, Hungary and South Korea.SK On's expansion plan is primarily focused on the U.S. market.The company is building two EV battery plants in Georgia.Reuters reported in July that Samsung SDI may build a battery cell plant in the United States too.But all this growth has created a skills gap.South Korean battery giants told Reuters they can't find enough technicians with the training needed to keep advancing cutting-edge tech.Talent shortage could drag on the global race towards zero-emissions transport.

  • This jarring chart shows Biden's economic agenda is a tiny fraction of what the US government will spend over the next decade

    The CBO projects that the US will spend about twice as much on the military over the next decade than the Democrats' social spending proposals.

  • Fiona Hill was called the 'c-word' by a Trump supporter and a White House staffer: book

    "Even in the pantheon of the swear words in the North East of England ... using that word will get you into trouble," Hill writes in her new memoir.

  • First-Ever Planet in a Triple Star System Possibly Detected

    Astronomers have found indirect evidence of a planet, or planets, orbiting a triple star system for the first time ever. The post First-Ever Planet in a Triple Star System Possibly Detected appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Rice sacks to runway: India's battle to rebrand jute

    From the boutiques of Christian Dior to royal wedding favours, jute is growing in popularity worldwide as demand for alternatives to plastic soars, with experts predicting the bag industry alone will be worth more than $3 billion by 2024.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Break Out Driven By Robust EU Demand

    Tropical weather has subsided

  • Global Energy Crisis Is the First of Many in the Clean-Power Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to Chi

  • Saudis Cut Oil Price to Asia After OPEC+’s Restraint Fuels Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia reduced prices for all crudes destined to Asia, its biggest market, after OPEC+’s decision to keep slow production increases sent oil futures surging. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeState producer Saudi Aramco lowered its key Arab Light grade to Far East customers in November by 40 cents to $1.30 a barrel above the

  • Energy Prices Reach New Highs. Is Inflation Really Temporary?

    Oil prices reached three-year highs after oil-exporting countries pass on increasing production to help global economy face current energy crunch.

  • Why the oil market is both bullish and ‘on edge’ after the OPEC+ oil output decision

    Monitoring oil demand will be much more important than ever, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, on Monday kept their current agreement to gradually raise their production of crude oil.

  • EU leaders make plans to thrash out gas strategy

    Soaring gas prices have caused pain to households and businesses across Europe in recent weeks. And it's got EU leaders taking action.On Tuesday (October 5) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a summit at the end of the month to look at setting up an EU strategic gas reserve.As well as ways to decouple electricity prices from gas prices."Gas, we are heavily dependent of imports, 90% of gas is being imported, 97% of oil is imported to the European Union so we are very much dependent on the suppliers. And what is the reason for the rise in gas prices? Of course globally the economies are picking up, so the price is rising, but the supply is not rising accordingly."Von der Leyen said the surge in electricity prices for European consumers was mainly a result of much more expensive gas as global demand picked up, adding that not all suppliers have helped:"So we are very grateful that Norway is stepping up its production now, but this does not seem to be the case for example in Russia. And therefore in the very end, for the mid and long-term it's very clear we have to invest in the European Green Deal, in the renewables - this is our production, we are independent, they are stable in the price and good for the future."Critics accuse Russia of failing to supply Europe with enough gas at a critical moment. The Kremlin strongly denies the charge, and says it's meeting all its commitments. Now the commission says the EU must invest in renewable sources of energy to help make it more independent and stabilise prices. But that more immediate steps would be the subject of the summit of leaders towards the end of the month.

  • Volunteer joins California oil spill cleanup

    Volunteers worked Sunday to try to clear crude oil from a beach in Southern California, after an estimated 126,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the waters off Orange County starting late Friday or early Saturday. (Oct. 4)

  • Oil Prices Steady Ahead of Closely Watched OPEC+ Meeting Amid Energy Crunch

    Analysts expect the group of state producers including Russia and Saudi Arabia to hold firm with plans to add 400,000 barrels a day in November.

  • U.S. oil futures build on a nearly 7-year high; natural-gas prices post highest finish since 2008

    U.S. oil futures stretch their gains into a fourth straight session on Tuesday, a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided not to accelerate its plan for gradually relaxing production cuts. Natural-gas futures also rally, with prices posting the highest finish since 2008 on tight supplies.

  • U.S. oil rises to highest since 2014 amid global energy crunch

    U.S. oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns about energy supply on signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets. Brent crude prices also climbed for a fourth day on the supply anxiety, particularly after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided on Monday to say with their planned output increase rather than boosting it further. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil earlier rose to $79.18 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 10, 2014.

  • Utility shares rise as U.K. gas futures surge, while downpour throws more misery on London

    LONDON MARKETS London stocks rose Tuesday, with utility companies rising as power prices surged again, and major oil companies and banks helping out. The FTSE 100 index (UK:UKX) rose 0.6% to 7,040.90, following a 0.

  • WTI Crude Oil Price Hits 7-Year High

    The benchmark U.S. oil price jumped on Tuesday morning, hitting the highest level in seven years after OPEC+ decided to continue making only small monthly additions to oil supply

  • U.S. oil prices settle at a nearly 7-year high after OPEC+ opts to stick to original output plan

    Oil futures rally on Monday, with U.S. prices marking their highest finish since 2014, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies kept its current agreement to gradually raise crude production each month, including a 400,000 barrels a day increase in November.