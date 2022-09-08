‘Massive Discount’ Has Robeco Eyeing 2003-Like Asia Stock Bounce

Charlotte Yang
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities may be primed for a rebound on attractive valuations, mirroring an experience in the 2000s when regional stocks bounced back from the dot-com crash to outperform global peers, according to Robeco.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“If you go back to 2000 to 2003, it was a very similar scenario,” with Asian equities trading at a “massive discount” to US assets that were seen as safer until markets experienced growth corrections and Asian policy makers boosted stimulus programs, said Joshua Crabb, head of Asia Pacific equities at Robeco Hong Kong Ltd.

Asian equities, outside of a few bright spots in Southeast Asia, have struggled this year as China’s slowing growth and a supercharged dollar weigh on sentiment. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is trading at 12 times its 12-month forward estimated earnings, near a historically cheap valuation level relative to the MSCI World Index and the S&P 500 Index, Bloomberg data show.

“The valuation gap is about as big as it gets, but things like bad fiscal positions, bad monetary positions and fixed exchange rates don’t exist anymore,” Crabb said. The question investors should ask is what will happen to the valuation gap when things start to normalize and recover in Asia, he said.

After the bursting of the dot-com bubble, the MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 38% in 2003 and outperformed the S&P 500 Index all the way through 2007.

Traders Find Haven From Global Stock Gloom in Southeast Asia

The asset manager sees Asian stocks as “incredibly resilient,” noting that rising interest rates, high inflation and a stronger dollar would usually result in a “dramatic selloff” of assets in Asia.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index has fallen 21% so far this year, versus a 25% drop for the Nasdaq Composite Index and a 17% decline for the S&P 500 Index.

“Structurally, we are positive on Southeast Asia” and like markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam where earnings have been resilient and the long-term structural story is positive, said Vicki Chi, who manages three funds together with Crabb with $463 million of assets under management. Their top-performing fund, Robeco Asian Stars Equities, is down about 2% this year, beating 92% of its peers tracked by Bloomberg.

Xi to Give Boost to China Stocks But Not Yuan: MLIV Pulse

As for China, the fund managers see “lots of cheap assets” and “lots of good bottom-up ideas,” especially among lesser-known companies involved in the transition to cleaner energy and electric vehicles. While they are willing to consider investments at a stock level, they don’t see a case for betting on significant stimulus or “dramatic” announcements tied to China’s upcoming 20th Party congress.

“We look to Hong Kong and we think mainland China is following the similar slowly re-opening path,” Chi said. “It is very slow. I don’t think there is going to be a one-stop announcement that everything is going to get better from tomorrow.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Principal Weighs Selling Hong Kong Pension Business, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Financial Group Inc. is considering selling its pension fund business in Hong Kong, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would help the US financial services firm streamline its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar

  • Axiata’s Tower Arm Edotco Weighs $600 Million Stake Sale, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Edotco Group Sdn., the wireless tower business of Malaysian telecommunications group Axiata Group Bhd., is considering a share sale that could raise as much as $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter, as it seeks to turbocharge its growth.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Sa

  • Analysis-Europe's banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout

    Some of Europe's biggest banks are preparing back-up generators and to dim the lights as they brace for potential power cuts and energy rationing that threaten the money system underpinning the region's economy. As Russia throttles gas supplies to the continent, banks are stress-testing how they can cope with power shortages and lining up alternative sources of energy, such as generators, so that ATMs and online banking don't go dark. There is a special urgency for financial firms to act because of the importance of payments and transactions to Europe's economy, already fragile due to the fallout of war.

  • Oil prices rise on spectre of Europe energy rationing

    Oil prices climbed on Thursday, paring some of their steep losses in the previous session, as the potential for an energy standoff between European nations and Russia overshadowed fears of recession and rising inflation. Brent crude futures rose by 25 cents or 0.3% to $88.25 per barrel by 0033 GMT after closing at their lowest since early February in the previous session. U.S. crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $82.52 per barrel.

  • Europe’s household electrical bills could surge by $2 trillion by next year amid a worsening energy crisis, Goldman Sachs warns

    Europeans are already feeling the bite of an energy crisis, but Goldman analysts warn it could get even worse than the 1970s oil crisis.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses after three-week selloff

    U.S. stocks sank lower in a choppy post-Labor Day session Tuesday as traders remained on edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's next policy move later this month.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]

  • Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees

    “I still think it’s going to get worse,” Mobius said. “No, we have not hit bottom yet,” Burry wrote.

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • A Cheap Opportunity in the LNG Market

    This stock looks cheap compared to the value of its assets

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September

    Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent way to increase your wealth over time. It can also generate a stream of passive income. My favorite dividend stock to buy in September is McDonald's (NYSE: MCD).