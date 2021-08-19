You can get massive discounts on Levi's jeans right now—here's where to shop

Shop stylish top-rated Levi's threads at the brand's main site and Kohl's for neat discounts this week.

Whether it's a sporty pair of pants or a stylish jacket, it's hard to miss a piece of Levi's clothing. The brand is synonymous with comfortable threads and cool denim for both men and women, and right now you can refresh your style for back to school and save a pretty penny at the same time since Levi's clothes are on sale at two different sites.

Kohl's is currently offering 30% off select Levi's styles now through Sunday, August 29. At the same time, Levi's is offering 75% off closeout styles and 30% off orders of $100 for men, women and children's clothes.

One great deal is these men's 517 bootcut jeans for $41.65 at Kohl's. Normally listed for $59.50, these slim-fit pants come in six different colors, all available for 30% off. More than 650 customers gave these threads a 5-star review, praising the fit for being comfortable and durable.

Customers love these 720 high-rise jeans for their style and fit.

Shoppers can also pick up a pair of women's 720 high-rise jeans for just $19.97. These black skinny jeans are usually listed for $69.50—that's a whopping 71% discount! They're a favorite of Levi's customers, with more than 110 5-star reviews highlighting the great fit and chic look of the jeans.

There are plenty more great discounts to be had—see our picks below!

Shop Levi's styles for men and women

Men

These 541 jeans wowed shoppers with their colors and flexibility.

Women

You can get this stylish crewneck sweater from Levi's for less than $20.

Shop Levi's Styles at Kohls and Levi's Now

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Levi's discounts: Save up to 30% off jeans at Kohl's and Levi's