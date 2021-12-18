Massive drug seizure in West Salem includes opioid pills, meth, guns

Methamphetamine, heroin, pills, cash and guns seized by Salem police.

The arrest of a West Salem man Tuesday led to the seizure of 28 pounds of methamphetamine, six pounds of heroin, 16 guns and 25,000 fraudulent Oxycodone pills made with fentanyl, Salem police officials said.

Rico Anthony Russell Rigutto, 25, was arrested at his home in West Salem following a police sting on a large drug deal outside a Walgreens, according to court documents.

Salem Police Department Strategic Investigations Unit officers said they seized the pills, meth, firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and $75,000 in cash during the arrest.

Two of the confiscated firearms were modified to be fully automatic, which is illegal without a stamp from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

The estimated street value of the drugs found is nearly $250,000, according to investigators.

Rigutto made his initial appearance in court and the District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office successfully argued that he be detained due to being a danger to the community and a flight risk.

In a motion arguing for his detention, prosecutors alleged that although Rigutto had not previously been arrested for dealing drugs, "the circumstances of this case demonstrate that he had been operating under the radar as a significant drug dealer for some time. There are no indications that the defendant has a legitimate job."

They said his possession of the firearms and such a large amount of drugs were particularly concerning.

"Drug dealing itself poses a significant risk to the community — drugs such as counterfeit pills made with fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin are killing large numbers of our fellow citizens — deaths that are being fed by people like the defendant," prosecutors said.

Rigutto is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 14.

Special investigations team supervisor Lt. Ben Bales said the rise in fraudulent pill distribution is of particular concern locally.

“The increased presence of these polydrug pills coincides with the cases of overdoses in our community," he said.

Rigutto's arrest on a federal criminal complaint was part of an interagency partnership among the Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Section, the ATF and the FBI to investigate these high-level crimes in the city.

As part of the partnership, a Salem police detective is assigned to the FBI Task Force.

Bales said local law enforcement appreciates the partnership they have with their federal counterparts.

"The collaboration helps us combat serious criminal activity that affects Salem and really the entire valley," he said.

