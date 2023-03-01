Dust storm turns skies across Texas orange causing low visibility conditions for drivers
A large dust storm swept through parts of Texas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a blowing dust advisory for residents.
A large dust storm swept through parts of Texas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a blowing dust advisory for residents.
Monday morning’s thunderstorm brought a dusty surprise to cars parked outside.
"What is it?" That's what residents of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia asked themselves Friday morning when they found their cars and other things outside coated in dust.
MVP coudn't handle Brock Lesnar's drink and paid the price.
Wednesday is forecast to be the eighth day in a row that downtown L.A. hasn't topped 60 degrees, a chilly streak not seen in the city since 2005.
ChatGPT and other new chatbots are so good at mimicking human interaction that they’ve prompted a question among some: Is there any chance they’re conscious?
Northern Arizona is expected to receive up to 22 inches of snow, while metro Phoenix will see strong wind gusts and the possibility of rain.
Pat McAfee says he's been served in a lawsuit over his comments about Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre's involvement in Mississippi welfare scandal.
As the race back to the Moon heats up—with plans for long-term human habitation—reliable communication is a fundamental issue. With dozens of plans for experiments of various sizes and scopes needing to communicate with each other and Earth, the European Space Agency has opened a call for help in building the required suite of telecommunication services. Called “Moonlight,” the system will include a standardized Moon clock.
A labor shortage is forcing the aviation industry to consider perks and benefits to attract and retain employees.
Now that Gov. Tate Reeves has endorsed extending Medicaid coverage to mothers from 60 days to one year postpartum, see what still stands in the way.
"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match."
The BBC has announced that it will suspend the licence fee as a one-off for the King’s Coronation weekend.
"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!"
Actress, singer, and TV host Keke Palmer can now add mom onto her lengthy resume. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn joins Brooke Zauner with more on the new baby boy.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Tuesday allowed victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre to retain a forensic financial investigator to dig into the finances of bankrupt right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who for years falsely claimed that the shooting was a hoax. Jones and his company Free Speech Systems have been found liable for $1.5 billion in two defamation trials over lies that Jones spread about the deadly elementary school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut. The Sandy Hook families said that they need specialized assistance to review Jones' assets, income, and ability to pay those verdicts.
Almost 60 million Americans were under weather advisories and warnings as a series of storms threatened to dump heavy snow across much of the U.S.
Letters to the editor on voting with student ID, Citizens United and efforts to kill Idaho’s citizen-led initiative process.
After years of campaigning, a new law has passed changing the legal age of marriage in England and Wales from 16 with parental consent and 18 without to...
Texas Tech enters Tuesday’s game in Lawrence having won four of its last five.
A doctor called one case the worst eye infection he’d ever seen. It was the beginning of a national outbreak caused by an extremely worrisome bacteria — one that some say heralds an era in which antibiotics no longer work and seemingly routine infections get horribly out of hand. The infections were found in different parts of the body — in the blood of some patients, in the lungs of others.