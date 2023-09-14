Massive explosions rock Russian-occupied Yevpatoriya, Crimea

Four loud explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Yevpatoriya in the early hours of the morning along with reports of drones, Ukraine’s national TV broadcast Suspilne reported on Sep. 14.

“The explosions occurred near the village of Uyutne, where the No. 85683 military unit is based,” Suspilne said.

Multiple Russian military units and the Saky air base are located near the city on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

The Crimean Bridge that connects the Moscow-annexed peninsula with continental Russia was shut down to traffic as a result.

In the early hours of Sept. 13, powerful explosions shook the Russia-occupied city of Sevastopol.

Oryx, a leading open source intelligence (OSINT) agency, has analyzed photos of a dock in the occupied city of Sevastopol where the Minsk large landing ship was undergoing repair at the time of the attack. The agency concluded that the ship had been destroyed.

"There is now visual confirmation that the Ropucha-class landing ship Minsk has been destroyed, not just damaged," Oryx posted on Twitter/X. They have not published information regarding the status of the Kilo class Rostov-na-Donu submarine, also reportedly involved in the attack.

