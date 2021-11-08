Massive fight breaks out at UCF's homecoming tailgate
A viral video shows a massive fight at the University of Central Florida's homecoming Saturday.
A viral video shows a massive fight at the University of Central Florida's homecoming Saturday.
Disability activist Engracia Figueroa was shocked to discover that United Airlines had completely destroyed her $30,000 custom wheelchair while going through cargo, leaving her no choice but to use a traditional wheelchair while onboard the 5-hour long ride.
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge and pro Julianne Hough proved she's the queen of fashion in her latest Instagram posts.
'Today' show weather anchor Al Roker recently spoke out about former cast member Katie Couric's new tell-all memoir 'Going There.'
Former President Donald Trump, who claims he almost became a professional baseball player, threw a ball that accidentally knocked a child on the head.
Police are on the scene of a shooting at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where a person was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon.
Six progressive Democrats - all members who make up the "The Squad" - rejected the legislation, an action that they had warned about for months.
Three of the four NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 cars failed inspection prior to the start of qualifying on Saturday night and as a result, each of those teams will lose a crew member. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin and the […]
Two high school students in Iowa were charged with first-degree murder and a conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of a Spanish teacher.
The symbols have grown popular on TikTok as a way to help victims in response to reports of increased rates of domestic violence during the pandemic.
An unexpected face approached Abby Wambach when the retired soccer star crossed the finish line of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday.
Over a dozen Republicans bucked party leadership and voted to pass the infrastructure bill. It now heads to President Biden's desk for his signature.
Alyssa Farah, a communications director in the Trump administration, told CNN described a "nightmare scenario" if Donald Trump wins in 2024.
My daughter, Alison, was murdered on live television. Facebook, Google and other sites won't take down the video. Why? Because they're making money.
Robby Anderson could be seen yelling at former Jets and current Panthers teammate Sam Darnold during Carolina's loss to the Patriots.
The Green Bay star isn’t big enough to own the consequences of his dissembling. | Editorial
Jenna Kaufman wore a Galia Lahav wedding dress to her microwedding. It had a daring sheer bodice and a custom thigh-high slit.
Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain's daughter attempted to register to vote in a county that did not correspond with her address.
This would be a wild offseason for the Giants.