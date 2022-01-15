Massive fire breaks out at New Jersey chemical factory
A 11-alarm fire broke out Friday night at a chemical factory in Passaic, New Jersey, officials said. CBS New York reports from the scene of the blaze.
A 11-alarm fire broke out Friday night at a chemical factory in Passaic, New Jersey, officials said. CBS New York reports from the scene of the blaze.
Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday, just five days after he was found dead in his Florida hotel room
Don't Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about what filming the movie was like, revealing she found working with Jonah Hill "really, really hard."
Katy Perry, 37, just showed off her sculpted arms in a brand new topless Instagram photo. Strength training and celery juice are staples in her fitness routine.
Angela Simmons caught fans by surprise on Jan. 11 after sharing a new workout upload showing off her flexibility. In the Instagram post, the 34-year-old […]
The 911 call made by the sheriff’s deputy that shot and killed a Black man in North Carolina has been released. The city council has […]
The former Miss Universe had her wardrobe-shaming moment chronicled on Instagram.
The "Daily Show" correspondent returned to the scene of the insurrection — where he found the Florida lawmaker.
Olivia Culpo almost missed a flight to paradise after American Airlines found her outfit to be inappropriate.
Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce a bill named after Anthony Fauci after he clashed with the nation's top infectious diseases expert at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The FAUCI Act would require the...
Longtime World Wrestling Entertainment personality Gene Okerlund, known as 'Mean Gene,' has died at the age of 76, the WWE announced Wednesday.
Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”
Although Navient denies the charges, the settlement ends probes by multiple states into the company's practices.
The former couple announced their separation after 16 years together.
Veteran actress Lisa Bonet and her husband, actor Jason Momoa, have announced that, after four years of marriage, they are splitting. The now-former Hollywood couple […]
"To me, this was totally bizarre. You just don't see it where I'm from."View Entire Post ›
On a Zoom call with progressive activists, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the forthcoming hearings by the select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol will "blow the roof off the House."
The 2022 NFL Playoffs are underway and we might see a game go into overtime, including in Super Bowl LVI. However, unlike the regular season, playoff games cannot end in a tie so the rules are a bit different. See below to find out how OT works in the NFL playoffs according to the league’s
Despite the frizz, "The Morning Show" star stunned fans.
Judge Robert Adrian said five months in prison was "plenty of punishment" for sexual assault.