Firefighters are still battling a massive blaze that destroyed an Illinois chemical plant on Monday

ROCKTON, Ill. – A black plume of smoke changed to a dark shade of white Tuesday morning as firefighters in northern Illinois continued a second day of work to suppress a massive fire that destroyed a chemical plant.

The fire could burn for days, fire officials have warned. More than 80 fire departments have responded to the fire at Chemtool, a grease and lubricant manufacturer in Rockton, Illinois.

"I know there are questions as to why the fire is still actively burning," Rockton fire Chief Kirk Wilson said, "but we needed to come up with a game plan that is not only going to help with firefighter safety and the safety of our personnel at the scene but also to protect our community from any environmental impact."

An industrial firefighting team has been deployed as part of plan to battle the blaze and curb environmental hazards from the chemical plant blaze.

Roughly 150 homes within a one-mile radius of the plant were evacuated as the manufacturing plant went up in flames.

About 70 of the plant's employees were on site at the time of the fire and none of them were injured. One firefighter was treated for respiratory issues at a local hospital and released.

What started the fire remains under investigation, Wilson said. He said they are also still trying to determine if the sprinkler system activated after the fire started.

U.S. Pumps, an industrial firefighting crew based out of Louisiana is on scene and has dug trenches to block any residual material from flowing into the Rock River.

Wilson said U.S. Pumps has handled many refinery fires throughout the United States and has expertise in spill clean-up. "We want to make sure that we have our situation under control and that we don't compromise the village of Rockton or any of our ... waterways before we start to apply foam to this fire."

The Rock River is about 300 meters from the plant.

Bill Snyder — vice president of operations of Lubrizol, the parent company of Chemtool — said that the plant was destroyed but that "right now, nobody is out of a job." The plant employs roughly 200 peopl.

Lubrizol Corporation is a Berkshire Hathaway Company that owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,800 employees.

"Obviously, the facility is lost. We're going to support our employees: full pay, full benefits," Snyder said during a news conference. "I would just like to apologize on behalf of the company to the community. It's obviously a very severe impact, and we apologize to the people who had to be evacuated."

The blaze started about 7 a.m. Monday, and explosions could be seen and heard throughout the morning, sending ash and debris into yards beyond the mandatory evacuation zone.

Tom Buffum, who lives within a half-mile of Chemtool, said he mistook the explosions at the plant for thunder.

"After the third explosion, he came into the bedroom whining," Buffum said of the family dog, Krypto. "He was scared."

Buffum, his daughter, two grandchildren, Krypto, a cat and a ferret were evacuated from their home by police.

Black smoke cloud from the massive industrial fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road darkens the sky around Village Green Park Monday, June 14, 2021, in Rockton.

"We are first and foremost focused on life safety in addressing concerns to make sure we mitigate the current existing conditions," Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said Monday.

Rockton Village President John Peterson addresses media on Monday, June 14, 2021, outside a massive industrial fire at Chemtool in Rockton.

Rockton Village President John Peterson called the loss of the Chemtool building, its operations and possibly jobs "a shame."

"They've been good partners with our village since they got here," he said. "They're a good employer, and they have always been supportive of the village.

"It's still too early to talk about what is going to happen next."

