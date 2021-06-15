Firefighters are still battling a massive blaze that destroyed an Illinois chemical plant on Monday

Chris Green
·3 min read

ROCKTON, Ill. – A black plume of smoke changed to a dark shade of white Tuesday morning as firefighters in northern Illinois continued a second day of work to suppress a massive fire that destroyed a chemical plant.

The fire could burn for days, fire officials have warned. More than 80 fire departments have responded to the fire at Chemtool, a grease and lubricant manufacturer in Rockton, Illinois.

"I know there are questions as to why the fire is still actively burning," Rockton fire Chief Kirk Wilson said, "but we needed to come up with a game plan that is not only going to help with firefighter safety and the safety of our personnel at the scene but also to protect our community from any environmental impact."

An industrial firefighting team has been deployed as part of plan to battle the blaze and curb environmental hazards from the chemical plant blaze.

Roughly 150 homes within a one-mile radius of the plant were evacuated as the manufacturing plant went up in flames.

About 70 of the plant's employees were on site at the time of the fire and none of them were injured. One firefighter was treated for respiratory issues at a local hospital and released.

What started the fire remains under investigation, Wilson said. He said they are also still trying to determine if the sprinkler system activated after the fire started.

More: Crews dig trenches, place booms in river to try to curb environmental hazards

'Nobody is out of a job': Chemtool apologizes for Rockton fire, employees still being paid

U.S. Pumps, an industrial firefighting crew based out of Louisiana is on scene and has dug trenches to block any residual material from flowing into the Rock River.

Wilson said U.S. Pumps has handled many refinery fires throughout the United States and has expertise in spill clean-up. "We want to make sure that we have our situation under control and that we don't compromise the village of Rockton or any of our ... waterways before we start to apply foam to this fire."

The Rock River is about 300 meters from the plant.

Bill Snyder — vice president of operations of Lubrizol, the parent company of Chemtool — said that the plant was destroyed but that "right now, nobody is out of a job." The plant employs roughly 200 peopl.

Lubrizol Corporation is a Berkshire Hathaway Company that owns and operates more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices around the world and has approximately 8,800 employees.

"Obviously, the facility is lost. We're going to support our employees: full pay, full benefits," Snyder said during a news conference. "I would just like to apologize on behalf of the company to the community. It's obviously a very severe impact, and we apologize to the people who had to be evacuated."

The blaze started about 7 a.m. Monday, and explosions could be seen and heard throughout the morning, sending ash and debris into yards beyond the mandatory evacuation zone.

Tom Buffum, who lives within a half-mile of Chemtool, said he mistook the explosions at the plant for thunder.

"After the third explosion, he came into the bedroom whining," Buffum said of the family dog, Krypto. "He was scared."

Buffum, his daughter, two grandchildren, Krypto, a cat and a ferret were evacuated from their home by police.

Black smoke cloud from the massive industrial fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road darkens the sky around Village Green Park Monday, June 14, 2021, in Rockton.
Black smoke cloud from the massive industrial fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road darkens the sky around Village Green Park Monday, June 14, 2021, in Rockton.

"We are first and foremost focused on life safety in addressing concerns to make sure we mitigate the current existing conditions," Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said Monday.

Rockton Village President John Peterson addresses media on Monday, June 14, 2021, outside a massive industrial fire at Chemtool in Rockton.
Rockton Village President John Peterson addresses media on Monday, June 14, 2021, outside a massive industrial fire at Chemtool in Rockton.

Rockton Village President John Peterson called the loss of the Chemtool building, its operations and possibly jobs "a shame."

"They've been good partners with our village since they got here," he said. "They're a good employer, and they have always been supportive of the village.

"It's still too early to talk about what is going to happen next."

Follow reporter Chris Green on Twitter: @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Illinois chemical fire at Rockton Chemtool plant could burn for days

Recommended Stories

  • Illinois chemical plant explosion, fires prompt evacuations

    An explosion at a northern Illinois chemical plant Monday morning sparked massive fires that sent flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke high into the air and debris raining onto the ground, prompting evacuations. After 7 a.m., emergency crews rushed to the scene of the fire near Rockton, northwest of Chicago, at Chemtool Inc., a company that manufactures lubricants, grease products and other fluids, and is, according to the company, the largest manufacturer of grease in the Americas. Rockton Fire Department Chief Kirk Wilson said about 70 employees were evacuated safely from the plant, and that one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

  • Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant

    An explosion at a chemical plant near the northern Illinois community of Rockton sparked a massive fire that sent flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke high into the air Monday morning. (June 14)

  • In photos: Massive fire at Illinois chemical plant prompts evacuations

    An explosion at a chemical plant in northern Illinois caused a massive fire that could burn for days and prompted evacuations of nearby residents, the Associated Press reports. The state of play: The incident in Rockton occurred at the Chemtool Inc. plant, which produces "fluids, lubricants and greases" for a variety of different industries, per NBC 13. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChemtool noted in a statement that the cause

  • Foam set to be sprayed onto burning Illinois chemical plant

    A private firefighting company from Louisiana planned to pump fire-suppressing foam onto the still-burning ruins of a northern Illinois chemical plant that was rocked by an explosion and massive fires this week, officials said Tuesday. Before US Fire Pump crews can begin pumping foam onto the fires that began Monday morning at the Chemtool Inc. plant near Rockton, absorbent booms must be installed to prevent contaminants from leaking into the nearby Rock River, said Kirk Wilson, chief of the Rockton Fire Department. The village of Rockton, near the Wisconsin border, relies on the river as a source of drinking water, he said.

  • Former Broncos LB Brandon Marshall had workout with Bears

    The Bears could be looking to add some depth at inside linebacker as former Broncos LB Brandon Marshall had a workout with the team Monday.

  • Satellite sees smoke plume from Illinois fire

    Satellite images showed a smoke plume stretching miles from a burning northern Illinois chemical plant. Officials will try pumping foam on the plant ruins to snuff the fire. (June 15)

  • Massive explosion at Illinois chemical plant prompts evacuation and potential ‘environmental nightmare’

    One firefighter has been injured

  • Ill. fire burns for 2nd day, evacuation still in effect, roads closed in area

    A chemical fire at Chemtool Inc., in Rockton, Illinois, north of Rockford that generated a plume of smoke large enough to be seen on weather radar continued to burn for a second day Tuesday, causing continued evacuations and road closures, officials say. The fire, which started about 7 a.m. Monday, could take days to burn out, according to Fire Chief Kirk Wilson. All employees were able to get ...

  • Delaying lockdown easing will have 'critical impact' on business

    Plans to keep Covid rules in place for an extra month will hurt clubs and restaurants, say trade groups.

  • White Sox sparkplug Madrigal out for year after surgery

    White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair tears in his right hamstring. The AL Central leaders, who have overcome significant injuries this season, said Madrigal was expected to be fully recovered by next spring. Madrigal was hurt last week trying to beat out a grounder.

  • Illinois chemical plant fire prompts evacuations

    An explosion at a northern Illinois chemical plant Monday morning sparked massive fires that sent flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke high into the air and debris raining onto the ground, prompting evacuations. (June 14)

  • Kayleigh McEnany met with furious reaction after claiming she never lied as White House press spokesperson

    McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying

  • Is It Just Me Or Does Everyone Have A Cold Right Now?

    adult woman in the nature suffering allergy Amid a major, unprecedented health crisis, two things many of us didn’t worry about last year were getting the flu and the common cold — and we didn’t really have to. We were hand-sanitizing and masking up more than ever, and for the first time, many people who felt even the tiniest bit sick actually stayed home — they often didn’t even have to cancel their plans, since they didn’t have them to begin with. Anecdotally, it seemed like no one had a cold

  • Victim dies after downtown Austin mass shooting

    A 25-year-old man died Sunday of injuries sustained in a mass shooting that wounded 13 other people in downtown Austin, Texas, the previous day, police confirmed.The latest: Austin police named the victim as Douglas John Kantor, as they continued to search for one of two suspects. One suspect was taken into custody on Saturday following the shooting on 6th Street, a popular area with bars and restaurants.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Two peop

  • Kraft Heinz CEO 'very concerned' about inflation surge, says company studying whether to raise prices

    Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio says the food and beverage giant is studying whether it will increase its prices amid rising concerns about inflation.

  • Massive fire at Rockton chemical plant caused by explosion

    An explosion close to Rockton, Ill. took place at Chemtool chemical plant Monday morning.

  • Ashli Babbitt’s husband goes on Fox News to appeal for cop who shot her to be named

    Remarks follow a legal case against the Metropolitan Police Department for information

  • EDF examines gas build-up at Chinese nuclear plant

    French power group EDF has begun examination of a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear power station in China, though the company and its Chinese partner said the plant was operating safely. CNN reported on Monday that the U.S. government had spent the past week assessing a report of a leak at the Taishan power plant in Guangdong province run by a joint venture between EDF and China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN).

  • Drama, horror in Tampa courtroom as murder trial opens

    TAMPA — Ronnie Oneal III stood before a jury, gazed at the courtroom floor then closed his eyes and rubbed his palms. He was silent for a beat, then raised his head and began to cry out. “The evidence is going show,” he yelled, “that we are under some of the most vicious, lying, fabricating, fictitious government you ever seen! By the time it’s all said and done, you will see who is the mass ...

  • Fears over radiation threat at EDF nuclear plant in China

    French energy giant EDF is racing to understand issues at a nuclear power plant it part owns in China amid reports of an "imminent radiological threat”. The Telegraph understands that radioactivity has been detected in cooling liquid around the fuel rod at the plant in Taishan, about 80 miles west of Hong Kong. This is within a sealed part of the plant and operators have said the plant is running safely. EDF has called for an extraordinary board meeting of the company that runs the plant, a join