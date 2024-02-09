Massive fire engulfs house in South Huntingdon Township

A massive fire broke out at a house in South Huntingdon Township Friday.

The blaze broke out in the 200 block of Boy Scout Camp Road at 11:45 p.m., Westmoreland County dispatch said.

Viewer photos show flames enveloping the house and heavy black smoke billowing into the air.

Dispatch said no one was hurt in the blaze.

