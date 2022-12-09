Massive fire with explosions hits shopping mall in Moscow, video report
The fire area is 17,000 square meters (about 200,000 square feet), and it has the highest complexity level.
Read also: Explosion on gas pipeline near St. Petersburg causes major fire
The Emergency Service official reported the fire broke out on the roof of the OBI supermarket, a household goods store.
Large explosions in the store were captured on a video published on Telegram. It is thought that gas canisters and paint cans exploded inside the building.
The roof of the store reportedly collapsed as a result of the explosions.
Read also: Industrial facility on fire near Russia’s Belgorod
It was reported in Russian media that a short circuit in a storage area with wooden products caused the fire.
OBI is a German chain of household stores. The business in the Mega Khimki mall was sold to a Russian business man from a symbolic EUR 10 after the German chain pulled out of Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine