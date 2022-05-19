Massive fire rips through rowhomes in Braddock, causing part of building to collapse

A massive fire spread through several rowhomes in Braddock.

It broke out around 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of Oliver Street.

The fire appears to be under control, but the building has already started to collapse.

Massive fire rips through abandoned rowhomes in Braddock, causing part of building to collapse. No injuries reported. Firefighters still on the scene at 6 AM @WPXI https://t.co/E3TLc0LU1u pic.twitter.com/a47d9yTDOv — Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) May 19, 2022

Neighbors told Channel 11 the building was abandoned.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond will have a LIVE report on Channel 11 News through 7 a.m.

Here’s what the fire looked like when one of our photographers arrived at the scene:

A massive fire spread through several rowhomes along Oliver Street in Braddock, causing building to collapse. (May 19, 2022)

TRENDING NOW:

“She’s dead in here”: Man who discovered body in Washington County motel room speaks out 3-year-old child rescued by neighbors in Tarentum Judge bars Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plans to toll I-79, 8 other state bridges VIDEO: Hearing held for man police say is responsible for shooting, paralyzing victim in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts