Massive Ghost Face Gangsters prosecution inches forward in legal process

After three months in jail, one alleged member of the Ghost Face Gangsters has been granted permission to be released on bond, a second one denied and a third given a bond reduction.

One of them is Juanita Williams, 61. She is accused of funneling drugs and other contraband into the Georgia prison system as an alleged member of the Ghost Face Gangsters.

Prosecutor John Regan, Gang Resource Prosecutor at the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia said Friday that Williams played a substantial role in the case, which is why the state has opposed bond. For over a year, she made weekly trips to visit her husband, Danny Williams, in prison and smuggled in large quantities of methamphetamine as well as tobacco, Regan said. She also set up her son with another inmate to funnel drugs and played a vital role in getting 2 pounds of heroin onto Augusta streets, the prosecutor said.

Danny Williams was convicted of murder in Richmond County in 1997. He is currently serving a life sentence at Coastal State Prison. He is also named as a defendant in the massive gang indictment, as is his son Stephen Christopher Williams, an alleged leader of the Ghost Face gang in Augusta, according to the indictment. Given her role, Flythe had denied a bond request for Juanita Williams in September.

But defense attorney Grant Usry countered that convicted felons named as defendants in the gang case who are accused of committing violent crimes for the gang were granted bond, while Juanita Williams, who has no criminal history, has been held without bond. It doesn't seem fair because, he said, the state's ability to prove she played a substantial role in the gang is questionable.

Williams has medical issues that would be better addressed with the care of her own doctor, Usry said.

Asked to reconsider bond during a Richmond County Superior Court hearing, Judge John Flythe agreed and granted a $70,000 bond for Williams under the conditions she cannot leave her home unless for legal or medical needs. The conditions will be monitored by a probation officer, and she will be under electronic monitoring, which she will have to pay for.

An additional condition of her bond is that Williams is not allowed any contact with the 76 co-defendants in the massive racketeering and gang case, including her stepson and her imprisoned husband.

The 138-count indictment against so many people is a logistical nightmare, said Regan.

Culpepper's request denied

Another Augusta resident named in the indictment, Rondle Culpepper, 40, also sought release on bond Friday, a request also opposed by the prosecutor and denied by the judge.

Culpepper, who is also known as "Stoneface Culpepper," has held the top spot in the Ghost Face gang in Augusta, Regan said. He oversaw all of the leadership meetings in town and communicated with leaders throughout the state as gang members trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax and marijuana throughout the state in addition to stolen property, the prosecutor said.

Locally in the gang, members allegedly also engaged in sex trafficking, two different kidnappings, extortion and assaults with deadly weapons, according to the indictment. Members also allegedly committed crimes for the gang from the Atlanta area to Macon and south to the Savannah area, according to the indictment.

Culpepper, the prosecutor said, has been in and out of prison numerous times, and he is currently charged with stabbing another man with a knife, in addition to taking part in a violent gang operation, Regan said. Since his arrest in the gang-related case in July, Culpepper has also been recorded in jail phone calls discussing Ghost Face business, Regan said.

Some of the people named in the indictment are accused of playing minor roles in the organization, and many of the criminal acts allegedly occurred three years ago. Friday, Anthony Carter, the lawyer of alleged gang member Christopher Weston, sought a reduction in the $25,000 bond the prosecutor initially consented to.

Weston, 31, is accused in the indictment of possessing and trying to sell a stolen handgun, while being a convicted felon, and taking part in a sale of methamphetamine. But, his attorney said, Weston's past trouble was due to his own drug addiction, one he had been successful in overcoming after spending more than a year in the Augusta Judicial Circuit Drug Court. He's in danger of losing his spot in the drug court if he remains in jail, but his family cannot raise money for a $25,000 bond. Carter asked for a reduction to $10,000, a request Flythe granted Friday.

No trial date has been set in the case. About 28 of the people named in the indictment have not been arrested yet, although some are in custody in other jails or in prison. The state leaders of the public defender system have appointed lawyers from every other judicial circuit in the state to represent defendants in the case, but not all of the defendants have attorneys.

Ghost Face Gangsters origins

The Ghost Face Gangsters allegedly began in the Cobb County jail in 2001 with seven members. It has spread throughout Georgia and into the surrounding states. While one branch embraced white supremacy, according to the indictment the Augusta-area gang members are part of a multi-racialsecond branch. Three of the named defendants are people of color, according to court and jail records.

