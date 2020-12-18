Massive iceberg pivots, breaks near south Atlantic penguin colony island

FILE PHOTO: Satellite image of A-68A iceberg approaching South Georgia island
FILE PHOTO: Satellite image of A-68A iceberg approaching South Georgia island
Cassandra Garrison

By Cassandra Garrison

(Reuters) - Strong currents have taken hold of a massive Antarctic iceberg that is on a collision course towards South Georgia Island, causing it to shift direction and lose a major chunk of mass, a scientist tracking its journey said on Friday.

As the iceberg, dubbed A68a, approached the western shelf edge of the south Atlantic island this week, it encountered strong currents, causing it to pivot nearly 180 degrees, according to Geraint Tarling, a biological oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey.

"You can almost imagine it as a handbrake turn for the iceberg because the currents were so strong," Tarling said.

That's when the berg appeared to clip the shelf edge, and caused a large piece to break apart. That new piece is an iceberg in its own right and already has a name - A68d.

Scientists have been watching for weeks the massive iceberg, last measured at 4,200-square-kilometers, as it rode a fast-track current towards the island.

Researchers feared that, as the berg closed in on the wildlife-rich island, it could grind into the seabed, disrupting underwater ecosystems. They were also worried that the berg might block penguins making their way into the sea for food.

As of Friday, the original A68a iceberg was about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the island's west coast. It appeared, however, to be heading southeast towards another current that would likely carry it away from the shelf edge before sweeping it back around toward the island's eastern shelf area.

That means the berg could still cause an environmental disaster for local wildlife, but along the island's eastern coast rather than the southwest.

"All of those things can still happen, nothing has changed in that regard," Tarling said.

The new smaller berg, A68d, is moving further away from the original berg. Scientists don't yet know if it will follow the same path, or become lodged somewhere else on the shelf. An estimate of A68d's size was not yet available.

Scientists had predicted some chunks could break away from A68a as it approached the island, and more breakage is possible.

A68a broke off from the Antarctic peninsula in 2017.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Katy Daigle and Gareth Jones)

Latest Stories

  • One of the most isolated spots on earth faces a massive COVID wave

    Gaza has recorded just over 29,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, but it is now averaging about 1,000 new cases a day, driving that total figure up rapidly. While many countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, Gaza’s problems are made worse by blockade, which has devastated the economy.

  • One man is on a mission to identify the masks that offer the best protection from COVID-19. Here's what he found.

    Aaron Collins is helping Americans find high-quality face masks that will protect them and others from COVID-19 without taking supplies away from frontline medical workers. 

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • A New Book Explorers the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ex-governor of gang-ravaged Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to wrack a region plagued by one of the country's most dangerous drug gangs. Jalisco state officials said former governor Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Trump news – live: President lashes out at fired elections chief, as he is warned not to destroy records

    Follow the latest updates

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago A fifth of U.S. prisoners have contracted coronavirus. In some states, it's more than half.

  • COVID-19 stimulus talks hit an unexpected setback when a GOP senator insisted on extra rules to throttle lending by the Federal Reserve

    After an intervention by Sen. Pat Toomey, negotiators are likely to bust a hoped-for deadline Friday night and keep on over the weekend.

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • China is hurting its own interests with arbitrary detentions, Canada PM Trudeau says

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said China undermined its own interests and alienated other nations when it detained two Canadians almost two years ago, after Canada had arrested a Chinese executive on a U.S. arrest warrant. China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in December 2018, shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant.

  • Trump attacks Supreme Court for not helping him steal election and dubs McCain ‘overrated’ in late night Twitter rant

    Trump praised Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville from Alabama who has vowed to support him, but hit out at the late Senator John McCain - not for the first time

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • Nigeria's freed boys tell of beatings and hunger

    Tired, hungry and dazed - Nigeria's freed schoolboys arrived back home on Friday (December 18), having been rescued from their captors. As they got off buses in the city of Katsina, many of them appeared to be barefoot and were wrapped in blankets after a week-long ordeal. Gunmen on motorbikes had raided the Government Science Secondary School in the town of Kankara in Katsina state - and more than 300 of them were marched into a vast forest. Authorities say security services rescued them on Thursday. However, many details surrounding the incident remain unclear, including who was responsible, whether a ransom was paid, how the boys' release was secured and whether all of them are now safe. One boy, who did not give his name, said the captors had told him to describe them as members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram - although he suspected they were armed bandits. Speaking to Nigeria's Arise television, he said, quote, "They beat us morning, every night. We suffered a lot." Another told Reuters that they had barely been fed. "They hid us all in the same place when they took us at first, but when they saw a jet fighter, they changed the location and hid us in a different place. They gave us food but it was very little." The abduction has gripped a country already wracked by widespread insecurity. It brought back painful memories of Boko Haram's 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls in the northeastern town of Chibok. Any Boko Haram involvement in this kidnapping in Katsina state would mark a geographical expansion in its activities - from its base in northeast Nigeria.

  • US election: Texas ex-officer charged for botched arrest in voter conspiracy

    The Texas ex-police officer drove a man off the road at gunpoint trying to uncover election fraud.

  • Analysis-U.S., Iran and inertia, an axis to dampen France's Lebanese dreams

    PARIS (Reuters) -During a private dinner in Paris last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made clear that Washington was unhappy with France's strategy to include Iran-backed Hezbollah in efforts to resolve the economic and political crisis in Lebanon. French President Emmanuel Macron has been spearheading international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war. Macron is trying to use Paris' historical influence to persuade squabbling Lebanese politicians to adopt a road map and form a new government tasked with rooting out corruption, a prerequisite for international donors including the IMF to unlock billions of dollars in aid.

  • Europe wants to set green standards. Can it get the world to commit?

    Europe plans to use its Green New Deal to set new benchmarks in environmental standards. The challenge will be exporting them to other nations.

  • Supreme Court denies Kentucky religious school's challenge to COVID-19 restrictions, for now

    The Supreme Court said Thursday it won't order Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to lift COVID-19 restrictions on in-school classes at Danville Christian Academy or other religious schools, but the justices gave the Christian school the chance to refile its case after the Christmas break. Beshear's order shifted all K-12 schools, public and private, to remote learning until Jan. 4, but schools start their winter break on Friday. "Under all of the circumstances, especially the timing and the impending expiration of the order, we deny the application without prejudice," the unsigned opinion said.Danville Christian Academy, joined by Kentucky's Republican attorney general and several dozen congressional Republicans, argued that while Beshear's order applies to all schools, the judges should compare religious schools not to their public counterparts but to secular businesses like movie theaters and stores that have been allowed to remain open at limited capacity. In that light, they argued, Beshear's order is a violation of their First Amendment religious liberties. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito agreed. "I would not leave in place yet another potentially unconstitutional decree, even for the next few weeks," Gorsuch wrote in a dissent.The Supreme Court has been adjudicating COVID-19 policies affecting religious services, imprisonment, shopping, and election administration since March, USA Today notes, but in recent weeks — since Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court — "the court's conservatives freed churches, synagogues, and mosques from strict attendance limits imposed by Democratic governors in New York and, by extension, California, Colorado, and New Jersey."More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers guess what happens to Trump if neighbors bar him from Mar-a-Lago