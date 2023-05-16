This massive, invasive spider looks scary but is 'shyest' ever documented, scientists say

A massive colorful spider that, in recent years, has invaded several Southeastern US states, isn't as scary as it might look, scientists say.

It's actually shy.

According to a new study from the University of Georgia, the joro spider −a palm-size bright yellow, blue-black and red arachnid− would rather be left alone than attack a human.

A native of Asia, the spiders known for spinning golden webs, are the the most timid ever documented, scientists with the school's Odum School of Ecology wrote in a report published Monday.

While most spiders begin moving again shortly after being disturbed, Joro spiders like the one here remain immobile for more than an hour.

Immobile for 'more than an hour'

Scientists, who conducted the study to see how joros react to a perceived threat, said they collected adult joro females and three "locally common orb-weaving species" in Georgia. They then "evaluated the time spent immobile after experiencing a mild disturbance (a brief puff of air)," researchers wrote.

"We also collected similar 'air puff response' data for five other North American species from the published literature. Collectively, the dataset totaled 453 observations of freezing behavior across 10 spider species," the report continues.

After the air puff stimulation, most of the spiders remained immobile for under a minute, researchers said.

Not the joro.

A Joro spider feasts on a caterpillar in this photo submitted to the University of Georgia Odum School of Ecology.

Those test spiders remained immobile for more than an hour, scientist wrote, "which appears to be unprecedented, and suggests that spiders in this genus are the 'shyest' ever documented."

According to UGA, joro spiders first started popped up in in Georgia about a decade ago.

Since then, the spiders − which can grow up to 4 inches in length − have spread to states including Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

Good 'pest control'

Joro spiders also serve as valuable "pest control," University of Georgia entomologist Nancy Hinkle previously told USA TODAY.

“Joro spiders present us with excellent opportunities to suppress pests naturally, without chemicals," Hinkle said. "I’m trying to convince people that having zillions of large spiders and their webs around is a good thing."

Contributing: Jay Cannon

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Massive black and yellow joro spiders are shyest ever documented