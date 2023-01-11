Massive killer whale dies on Florida beach, drawing crowds — and a warning from cops

A 21-foot killer whale washed onto shore and died, sending people flocking to a Florida beach, officials said.

But as crowds tried to get a peek of the massive creature on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office urged people to stay away.

“Due to large crowds gathering to see the whale, Jungle Hut Road is now closed to all traffic,” deputies wrote on Twitter. “Please avoid the area.”

Deputies are on scene south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast after a 21-foot orca whale beached itself this morning. It has since lost its life. @SeaWorld and @MyFWC are also assisting with its necropsy and removal. Please avoid the area at this time.#FlaglerCounty #FCSO pic.twitter.com/HcDx0ns225 — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 11, 2023

The sheriff’s office said it was called after the whale was spotted on shore in the Palm Coast area, roughly 60 miles southeast of Jacksonville. The massive animal was on a stretch of sand south of Jungle Hut Park.

The whale — which had stranded itself — later died, leaving many Facebook users upset.

Photos and a video posted on social media show the animal lying in the surf and being carried away by about a dozen people.

SeaWorld is among the wildlife organizations that planned to help conduct a necropsy — an autopsy for animals — on the gigantic creature. It will also be removed from the beach, according to officials.

Killer whales also are called orcas and are known for being “the ocean’s top predator.” They can grow up to 32 feet long and weigh up to 22,000 pounds.

“Killer whales are found in all oceans,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on its website. “While they are most abundant in colder waters like Antarctica, Norway, and Alaska, they are also found in tropical and subtropical waters.”

Whales and other marine creatures may strand themselves for various reasons, including after becoming injured, sick or tangled in fishing gear. People who see stranded marine animals are encouraged to reach out to experts and stand 150 feet away.

