Massive landslide threatens homes in Rancho Palos Verdes
Following a destructive rainstorm that pummeled Southern California, a massive landslide is threatening a neighborhood in Rancho Palos Verdes. Residents are left dealing with the aftermath including major land shifts, gas leaks and red-tagged homes. The active landslide has damaged neighborhood roads on Dauntless Drive, leaving several homes unlivable as it continues expanding. KTLA's Mary Beth McDade reports on Feb. 8, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/massive-landslide-threatens-homes-in-rancho-palos-verdes/