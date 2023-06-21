'Massive' Las Vegas Construction Site Fire Still Burning Over 12 Hours After It Started, Reports Say

A fire that broke out at an apartment building under construction in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, June 20, was still burning as of 6 am local time on Wednesday, June 21, local news reported.

The construction site, located on Maule Avenue, was slated to become a 614-unit residence, according to the developer. But on Tuesday night, the property was declared a “total loss,” local news reports said, citing fire officials.

This footage by Twitter user @notleavinglv shows a large plume of dark smoke coming from the scene of the fire on Tuesday evening. “MASSIVE FIRE on the 215. Entire condo burned to the ground in Vegas,” they wrote in the video’s caption.

Nobody was reported to be inside the building and no injuries have been reported, according to TV station KSNV.

Storyful reached out to the Clark County fire and police departments for information on the fire, but did not hear back by the time of writing. Credit: @notleavinglv via Storyful