Massive lottery win inspires ‘animal lover’ to give back — to rescue shelter and wife

When Paul Riley went to claim his massive Massachusetts lottery prize, he didn’t do it alone — he did so with his faithful canine named Raven in tow.

The Peabody man, who won $4 million in Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Cash” instant ticket game, took home a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, lottery officials said in a Jan. 16 release.

Riley, “an animal lover,” plans to donate a portion of his winnings to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

He also plans to buy his wife a new car, officials said.

Peabody is about 20 miles northeast of Boston.

