Massive meth pile towers over DEA agents after what the agency calls a historic raid

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency pulled off a historic narcotics bust earlier this month, seizing 2,224 pounds of methamphetamine in a series of raids in Los Angeles -- the largest-ever domestic meth seizure in DEA history.

The massive pile of drugs towered over agents during a Wednesday press conference announcing the bust.

The DEA made a record-setting drug bust after a series of raids in Los Angeles, securing over 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine.

In addition to the more than a ton of meth, agents confiscated 893 pounds of cocaine and 13 pounds of heroin, according to the DEA.

Agents and local law enforcement hit several stash houses on Oct. 2, all in Perris and Moreno Valley, CBSLA reported. The agency believes those operations were connected to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, which it has been investigating, the station reported.

“We are a hub city. There are four major airports here; there’s countless freeways and package and parcel hub centers here that distribute throughout the United States,” said DEA agent William Bodner, ABC7 reported. “That’s why traffickers prefer to get the drugs here. It’s also a larger city, easier to blend in. They can break the drug loads down and do distribution throughout the country.”

The DEA announcement comes just days after another record-setting meth bust.

On Oct. 9, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seized over 3,100 pounds of drugs at the Otay Mesa point of entry in San Diego County.

The shipment was mostly meth but also included fentanyl pills and powder, as well as heroin. It is the second biggest meth bust along America’s southwest border ever recorded by the CBP.