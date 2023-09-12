Massive paint spill splatters cars and road in Virginia, photos show. Driver charged

Cars were showered with paint after a truck lost its load on a Virginia road.

Now a driver is charged, police told local news outlets.

The Henrico County Police Department shared photos of the mess Monday, Sept. 11, showing cars covered in the milky white slick. The spill shut down parts of Staples Mill Road for hours as crews worked to clean it up.

Officers responded at about 10:45 a.m., WWBT reported. No injuries were reported.

Moments after the spill, a driver said he saw a truck swerve and narrowly miss an SUV, according to WRIC.

“He almost got killed,” the man told the station. “Thank God he didn’t.”

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality arrived to help with the clean up, police said.

The truck driver hauling the paint was charged with failure to secure a load, WWBT reported, citing police. Additional details weren’t released.

McClatchy News reached out to Henrico County police Sept. 12 for more information and was awaiting a response.

Henrico County is about 10 miles southeast of downtown Richmond.

