Massive police presence at Gwinnett County apartment complex after officer-involved shooting

There is a massive police presence at a Gwinnett County apartment complex after an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene at the Anzio apartments, where there were dozens and dozens of police vehicles including squad cars and SWAT vehicles.

Lawrenceville police confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting, but few other details have been released.

It’s unclear if any officers were hurt.

Several Channel 2 Action News viewers called about seeing numerous police calls just before 6 p.m.

Residents appear to have been evacuated from at least part of the complex.

Drivers are asked to use Club Drive or Breckenridge Drive.

We're working to learn more about this developing story