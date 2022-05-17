Massive police presence at site of proposed Atlanta police facility

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

There was a large police presence Tuesday outside of the planned site for an Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County.

NewChopper 2 was over the South River Forest, where there were multiple law enforcement vehicles and at least one ambulance around noon.

Opponents to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center call the project a “cop city” and say it will destroy hundreds of acres of Atlanta’s largest urban forest.

Protesters have been camped out in the forest for more than seven months.

On Tuesday, protesters told Channel 2 Action News that the police raided the forest and have been arresting people.

Georgia State Patrol says troopers are assisting the Atlanta Police Department.

The Atlanta Police Foundation will reimagine law enforcement training and police/fire rescue community engagement. They say the facility will improve police morale, set a national standard for community engagement, embrace police reform and cultural sensitivity and facilitate collaboration with other agencies.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News.

