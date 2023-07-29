Massive police response in South Seattle for a shooting with multiple victims

Seattle police are responding to the scene of a shooting in South Seattle, according to video from the scene.

At about 9 p.m., officers responded to a Safeway in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South.

A witness told KIRO 7 that several people were shot. His car window was shot out as well.

Video from the scene shows at least 50 police tags on the ground over bullet casings.

Officers have warned people to stay out of the area as they investigate the scene.

This is breaking news.

