Massive rock thrown through window narrowly misses couple; over a dozen Oak Harbor homes vandalized

More than a dozen victims had their properties vandalized in Oak Harbor, leaving several homes with broken windows.

INVESTIGATION:

Oak Harbor police said they’re investigating a string of vandalism that happened on Halloween night along North Oak Harbor Street, near South East 3 Avenue.

Police said the incident damaged vehicles, windows of houses and apartments, and mailboxes.

A similar incident happened overnight from October 19 through the 20, less than two weeks before Halloween, police said.

#NEW: Several neighbors in Oak Harbor woke up in the middle of the night after someone threw rocks through their windows. A 12-year-old boy describes how the rock barely missed him, and the number of people whose homes were vandalized on @KIRO7Seattle at 4. pic.twitter.com/zDWyQX1Rwi — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) November 2, 2023

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Oak Harbor Police Department to get more details, including information about any possible leads on a suspect and arrests.

We’re still waiting to hear back.

So far, KIRO 7 News has not received any details on reported injuries.

VICTIMS:

KIRO 7 News spoke with victims affected by the vandalism.

One apartment building had at least five homes damaged.

Mikayla Cherry and her boyfriend said they were sleeping in their bedroom when a massive rock was thrown through their window on October 20 at about 2:20 a.m.

Someone threw this massive rock through a window, narrowly missing a couple sleeping in their bed. How a recent string of vandalism left several homes damaged in Oak Harbor, and has taken the feeling of safety away from several families on @kiro7seattle at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/vJ0kYLwXRB — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) November 2, 2023

Both woke up in shock covered in broken pieces of glass from the window.

“I thought he (boyfriend) got impaled by glass because he didn’t respond,” Cherry said. “Just picturing the bed and the rock fleeing through our window, and it could have seriously hit one of us and we could have been killed or injured.”

Brown said, “I was in shock. I immediately went into shock. I was just scared honestly.” He added, “It flew right over our heads and right over our chests.”

Brown and Cherry shared a video with KIRO 7 News capturing the moment the massive rock smashed their bedroom window.

Cherry said the suspect(s) damaged their home and took away their feeling of safety.

“I have hard times going to sleep. I have to sleep with a night light because I know there’s a window right here, and I know it could happen again.” She added, “I just don’t feel safe in this apartment knowing that there’s kids or people going around and throwing rocks at windows, not knowing if they’re going to injure or kill anyone.”

KIRO 7 News also spoke with Erica Fisher, who said her daughter’s home was among several apartment units vandalized on Halloween.

Fisher said her son, Colin, was sleeping on a couch in the living room of her daughter’s home, when a rock broke through the front window and narrowly missed him.

“It’s terrifying. It’s absolutely terrifying. He couldn’t sleep last night,” she said.

Colin described the terrifying moment with KIRO 7 News, “As soon as I heard it and felt it on my face, I felt like I was about to die. I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t feel safe at all. And every time I go out in the living room, I’m scared.”

He said the vandal(s) threw rocks through their neighbor’s windows in a matter of seconds.

“Less than like two seconds after it hit, it was back to back to back. It was horrible,” he said.

Fisher also said another rock was thrown through her neighbor’s window and landed in her baby’s crib.

Fortunately, the baby was not inside the crib at the time, she added.

“I wish it wasn’t like this. I wish we didn’t have to worry about rocks landing in baby’s cribs or hitting children in the head,” she said.

“There was one rock that landed in a baby crib, and if that was in their bed, then the baby would have been killed,” said Cherry.

TIP LINE:

If you have any details that can help police identify the suspect(s), you’re asked to call ICOM Dispatch at (360) 679 9567 or 911.