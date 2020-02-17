The massive search for Faye Swetlik ended where it began — steps from her home

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Faye Marie Swetlik may have never been far from home.

When she was found Thursday, she was among the trees near her Cayce, South Carolina house.

Just steps from where the Cayce Department of Public Safety held some of its first press conferences. Just steps from where the community left plush teddy bears and bundles of red roses and shiny heart-shaped balloons for the six-year-old girl.

These were Valentine’s Day gifts, but this was a memorial.

Flowers and balloons piled up at the entrance of Faye Swetlik's neighborhood, Feb. 14, 2020. Faye was a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School, a part of Lexington School District 2. More

In the last five days, her story traveled across the country, engaging concerned strangers from California to Texas to Florida, according to the Social Media Insights Lab at the University of South Carolina.

Through social media, hundreds of millions of people may have seen pictures of the smiling girl with strawberry blonde hair or watched the video that showed her walking off her elementary school bus the day she went missing.

For days, they shared the missing person flyer that described what the bubbly first-grader wore when she played outside in her front yard Monday afternoon, a black shirt with neon colors, a flower print skirt, polka dot rain boots. They posted prayers for her by the tens of thousands.

Meanwhile, law enforcement from Cayce, the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI methodically searched her neighborhood of Churchill Heights, a subdivision off a busy highway near the Columbia, South Carolina, airport.

For three days, investigators searched the rows of one-story homes with basketball hoops in the driveways and bicycles leaning in carports. They asked for any video from home security or doorbell cameras. They searched bags of trash. They asked the public to help identify a couple cars that were spotted on these streets around the time she disappeared Monday.

It was a massive effort, and the world was watching.

But it was a small thing, a detail listed on that missing person flyer, that emerged as critical evidence, investigators said Friday, and it re-focused their search to an area maybe 100 or 150 feet away from Faye’s front yard.

This evidence was found in a trashcan belonging to 602 Picadilly Square. Investigators discovered the body of Coty Scott Taylor, 30, at his residence there, moments after they found Faye.

Sgt. First Class Evan Antley with the Cayce Department of Public Safety said during a Friday press conference that Taylor was not a relative or a friend.

He was just a neighbor, living steps away from her.

Antley would not reveal Friday exactly what that piece of evidence was.

He noted that they believed that Taylor was linked to Faye’s death, but would not go into any more detail at that time.

As investigators were in the planning stages of the renewed search, Cayce Department of Public Safety director Byron Snellgrove found Faye's body in a wooded area near Taylor's home.

Antley said the area had been searched before, and investigators do not believe she was in that location for long before her body was found. Taylor did not have a criminal history and was not known to law enforcement, according to Antley.

Police also released 911 calls Friday. Faye's mother sounded desperate and distraught Monday when she called 911 to report her daughter missing. Selena Collins breathlessly described what her daughter was wearing when she was last seen playing in the front yard about an hour earlier.

The investigation continues. Antley said authorities are working to determine whether anyone else was involved. Autopsies are scheduled Saturday for both Faye and Taylor.

On Friday afternoon, Faye’s missing person flyer still hung in the doors of a few of Cayce’s gas stations. It’s a town of maybe 14,000 people, located just a few miles west of South Carolina’s capital city along the Congaree River.