Massive search for missing 3-year-old boy in Lowell enters 2nd day

Divers, K9 teams, and dozens of law enforcement officials returned to Lowell Wednesday morning as the search for a missing 3-year-old boy entered its second day.

The boy, named Harry, was dropped off at his babysitter’s house on Freda Lane in the Pawtucketville area around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Lowell police.

A neighbor saw the boy in the backyard at 9:15 a.m. Then at 9:30 a.m., police got a call from the boy’s babysitter who reported him missing.

Hundreds of first responders swarmed the area and spent the day looking for Harry on foot, by helicopter, on bicycles, ATVs, and even horses. They returned to the area around 6 a.m. and the search ramped up again.

“There’s an enormous amount of assets that have been amassed to help look for and find this child, and we’re going to continue those efforts until we do find the child,” said Chief Barry Golner, interim superintendent for the Lowell Police Department. “It seems like they’ve done a really thorough search, they’ve had all the cadets lined up, they did I guess shoulder to shoulder search and still nothing.”

Police say the challenge is this boy went missing near a state forest with a large wooded area and wetlands nearby.

“I would have thought they would have found him a lot quicker, you know, being a 3-year-old and how far a 3-year-old can travel,” neighborhood resident Brian McGee said.

Pools in the area were drained and backyards were searched overnight, Golner said Wednesday. Police also stopped vehicles traveling through the neighborhood, checking backseats and trunks.

Officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for Harry and to check typical places where a toddler would hide.

“Just as a precaution, any body of water, you know it does border the state forest in some areas, any pools, we searched every backyard, every house we could search, so we’re trying to leave no stones unturned and make sure we do our diligence,” Golner added.

Investigators are reviewing home surveillance cameras in the area. The FBI has also been called in “should this investigation go from a missing person to something else,” according to Golner.

Anyone who with information is urged to call 911 or contact Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

Emotional scene in Lowell where we are waiting for word on status of search for 3 yr old Harry Kkonde. Police now in a field at Rollie’s Farm. Yellow police tape up. Active scene. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/itAgSfFVpu — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) June 15, 2022

In Lowell in search for 3 yr old boy Harry Kkonde, sudden activity at Rollie’s Christmas Tree Farm. Crime scene tape up, police all converged in field. @boston25 Harry last seen 24 plus hours ago, at babysitters home a short distance away. pic.twitter.com/s2FalrCqhS — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) June 15, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

