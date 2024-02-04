Massive sewage spill closes Long Beach swimming areas

A massive sewage spill forced the closure of several swimming areas in Long Beach on Friday.

Over 47,000 gallons of sewage were discharged into Long Beach Bay, affecting all recreational swimming spots at or near Colorado Lagoon and Alamitos Bay. Those areas have been closed off to the public at this time.

The spill was caused by heavy rainfall that led to “infrastructure challenges experienced by the Los Angeles County Sanitation District,” according to Long Beach city officials.

The city’s health inspection team will monitor water quality along the affected beach sites. The swimming areas will remain closed until test results meet the state’s safe water quality standards.

A rain advisory issued earlier this week is also in place for all Southern California beaches. People are advised to avoid contacting or swimming in ocean waters for at least three days following any significant rainfall.

City workers have posted signs along the waterfront to let beachgoers know of the closure.

Suspect stole over $31,000 worth of items from Target in SoCal

Long Beach is home to around seven miles of public beach.

“To protect the safety of the public, water samples are collected and tested routinely to monitor bacterial levels,” city officials explained. “For their safety, the community is encouraged to pay close attention to any warning signs posted at the beach.”

The most up-to-date information about beach closures can be found by calling the Water Hotline at 562-570-4199 or visiting the city’s Department of Health and Human Services site.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.