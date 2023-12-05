Massive shark off South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJW) — A great white shark that measures more than 13 feet long and weighs more than 1,700 pounds has been reported off the coast of South Carolina.

The tracking system provided by the non-profit OCEARCH shows the shark named “Mahone” was last pinged at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to OCEARCH, a ping is reported whenever an animal’s tag breaks the surface of the water. This latest ping occurred just north of Charleston.

This particular shark has been tracked by OCEARCH for more than three years.

Mahone was first tagged in 2020 near Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. OCEARCH says he is the largest male shark tagged by their researchers in Canadian waters.

They have since tracked the massive shark more than 1,700 miles up and down the east coast.

You can track Mahone and other sharks here.

