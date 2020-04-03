Massive small business rescue gets off to stormy start

A small business lending program designed to halt an avalanche of layoffs got off to a rocky start on Friday as banks rushed to figure out how to process millions of expected applicants based on guidelines the Trump administration published just hours earlier.

Wells Fargo was not yet offering the government-guaranteed loans established by the $350 billion program that Congress passed last week, but JPMorgan Chase was. Bank of America was among the first big banks to start accepting applications -- and received 15,000 in the first hour of going live.

But in a sign of the chaos surrounding the rollout, Bank of America faced an immediate backlash from its account holders who were turned away because they didn't have an existing lending relationship with the bank, which set priorities for borrowers in a bid to manage the deluge.

While some banks were accepting applications Friday, many in the industry said lenders wouldn't be fully up and running and issuing money to small businesses until next week, a long wait for many companies facing ruin in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the economy.

"My guess is all the banks will be hitting on all cylinders somewhere around Tuesday and Wednesday," Consumer Bankers Association President and CEO Richard Hunt said. "There will be many loans processed today and throughout the weekend, but certainly not the full load."

The rollout is one of the first big tests of whether the record $2 trillion economic rescue package that Congress enacted will get help to ailing Americans as advertised. The loans can be forgiven if the business maintains its payroll — a critical trade-off now as jobless numbers spike to record levels.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin touted early data in a series of Twitter posts. Shortly before noon, he said more than $875 million had been processed "almost all from community banks."

The effort appeared to be in real jeopardy earlier this week as banks warned that they didn't have the necessary guidance from the administration to start the program and begin issuing millions of rapid-fire loans. A day before the launch, lenders were still unsure about how cumbersome the applicant verification process would be and what legal protections they would have if they mistakenly issued loans to fraudulent borrowers.

On Thursday night, the Small Business Administration and Treasury Department released new guidelines that appear to have put many lenders at ease, in large part because of streamlined loan-processing requirements.

But for many banks it was too late to launch the program Friday morning, the deadline set by Mnuchin that many lenders called unrealistic. And while the new guidelines offered relaxed loan-verification rules, they were still structured in such a way that banks would have the easiest time offering loans to existing borrowing customers that had previously been vetted.

"Wells Fargo is working as quickly as possible to be ready to assist small business customers as part of the Paycheck Protection Program," the bank said Friday. "We continue to work with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Small Business Administration to obtain necessary program guidance for lender and borrower requirements."

U.S. Bank, one of the nation's largest lenders, said it planned to begin accepting applications this afternoon and will begin by contacting customers who had previously expressed interest in the program. Truist, another large lender, said its teams were "working around the clock" to make the program available and that it was trying to open the application process quickly.

Many banks had started gathering borrowers' information in the days leading up to the launch. On Friday, some were taking a cautious approach and processing a small number of loans to see how the system held up.

"Starting the program is a big part of the battle," said Paul Merski, group vice president for congressional relations and strategy at the Independent Community Bankers of America. "Some of our bankers are doing a few test loans to see how it all works and what needs to be improved in the process."

Bank of America was the first of the largest U.S. banks to start processing applications. Its rollout illustrated the confusion surrounding the launch of the program and underscored the fears of some borrowers that they would miss out on the loans.