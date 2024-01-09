Massive storm headed to the East Coast with major, wintry impacts

Click here to view the video

With Ontario and Quebec facing its first major winter storm of the season, Atlantic Canada will be on deck once it's finished in those provinces.

The East Coast won't have much time to recover from its last storm, with a new round of snow, rain and intense wind gusts expected to start pushing through on Wednesday.

With 5-20+ cm of snow possible, alongside 70-90+ km/h wind gusts, travel will be treacherous in the hardest-hit areas, especially. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions and cancellations of scheduled activities.

Next storm moves in Wednesday

While there is still uncertainty in the forecast, a wide-reaching winter storm will blast through Eastern Canada this week with lots of moisture inbound. Heavy snow and whiteouts are forecast for some, with power outages and heavy rain forecast for others.

Snowfall will likely start early Wednesday across New Brunswick, intensifying through the day. A transition into rain is expected in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia’s south coast by the late morning.

That warm sector will spread east and north by the afternoon, which may dampen snowfall totals through the event. However, a risk of 5-20+ cm of snow may still fall before the warm-up, especially in central and northern New Brunswick.

As the front approaches, very gusty winds will wash over the Maritimes, leading to very difficult travel with whiteouts and blowing snow conditions. Gusts likely 70-90+ km/h by the afternoon across all Maritime provinces, coinciding with the heaviest precipitation.

Power outages will likely climb by Wednesday evening. Conditions improve overnight into Thursday as the front moves into Newfoundland.

Newfoundland can expect snow to begin Wednesday evening in the southwestern sections.

