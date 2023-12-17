Massive storm kills 13 in Argentina, bears down on Buenos Aires

Crews work to clear debris in the wake of a storm in Bahia Blanca in Buenos Aires province Argentina Sunday. Photo by Luciano Gonzalez/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A massive storm Sunday in Argentina has killed at least 13 people in the port city of Bahia Blanca, blowing roofs off of buildings and collapsing a sports complex in the port city, about 400 miles west of the capital Buenos Aires, officials reported.

Bahia Blanca Mayor Federico Susbielles confirmed the deaths in a social media post.

"With great sorrow, 13 fatalities have been confirmed so far. We ask the community to be extremely careful and to stay off public roads," Susbielles wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Wind gusts touched 86 mph in Bahia Blanca, population 300,000, making the storm equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane. Media reports showed scenes of widespread damage in the city, with large trees uprooted, roofs torn off buildings and other structures severely damaged.

The most severe damage was to a basketball gym, Club Bahiense del Norte, where emergency medical workers were treating victims, officials said.

Argentine President Javier Milei issued a statement in support of the storm victims and their families.

"The president expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who died because of the storm," his office said in the statement, which was released just after 11 p.m. local time.

The storm is now wreaking havoc on Buenos Aires with drenching rain and strong winds that led to reports of power outages, flooding and structural damage across the capital city. Weather authorities have issued an orange alert, the second highest danger level for serious weather events.

Wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and lightning strikes also damaged aircraft and canceled flights.

Aerolíneas Argentinas confirmed at least 16 planes were damaged and upwards of 65 flights were canceled at urban and outlying regional airports, including Jorge Newbery, the Buenos Aires downtown airport, as well as Ezeiza International Airport and San Fernando International Airport.

Smaller planes were damaged, as well. San Fernando specializes in general aviation, and sustained damage to small aircraft which were overturned by the wind and saw hangar roofs blown off.