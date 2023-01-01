Massive storms batter California with heavy rain, wind and power outages

ABC News

San Francisco has seen one of its wettest days on record, as a winter storm brought flooding and heavy snow to California. More than 5 inches of rain has fallen in downtown San Francisco on Saturday, setting a new daily record, the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area said. As of 5 p.m. local time, 5.45 inches of rain had been reported in downtown San Francisco -- making it the second-wettest day in the area since records began in 1849, the agency said.