Massive storms batter California with heavy rain, wind and power outages
Heavy rain, snow and high winds triggered floods, mudslides, and power outages all across California this week. Max Darrows has more from San Francisco.
Rain and flooding in the Santa Cruz Mountains by 11 a.m.
Update: A second levee in the area failed, officials said Sunday morning.
The Uvas Reservoir is in danger of flooding in the South Bay and drivers are asked to avoid it along Highway 101 in Gilroy.
A father tried to save his son by calling for help. He was too late. The son is the second avalanche-related death in Colorado this season.
“It’s looking like a long-term closure,” Caltrans official says.
The quakes hit within 30 minutes of each other.
Monday's winter storm watch is expected to last from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was reported Sunday at 10:35 a.m. Pacific time 13 miles from Fortuna, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“Travel will be difficult, if not impossible,” a forecaster said.
A storm system tracking through California and the Sierra Nevada New Year's weekend will become the first winter storm of 2023 for parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest, where it could produce several inches of snow and significant ice accretion.
From highway closures, rockslides and flooded neighborhoods, Saturday has been a wild weather day. Devin Fehely has the afternoon update. (12-31-22)
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
Arrowhead Joint Fire District firefighters saved three kittens from the icy Tuscarawas River Friday in Tuscarawas County.
As the atmospheric river took aim at Northern California on Friday, at least one man saw opportunity and went surfing at Lake Tahoe.
San Francisco has seen one of its wettest days on record, as a winter storm brought flooding and heavy snow to California. More than 5 inches of rain has fallen in downtown San Francisco on Saturday, setting a new daily record, the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay Area said. As of 5 p.m. local time, 5.45 inches of rain had been reported in downtown San Francisco -- making it the second-wettest day in the area since records began in 1849, the agency said.
Evacuation warnings were in place in rural Northern California on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
