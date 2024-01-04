‘Massive stroke’ puts Prosser coach in the hospital for Christmas. Long recovery expected

A longtime Lower Yakima Valley coach and educator spent Christmas in the intensive care unit on a ventilator after suffering a massive stroke, said his family.

Ron Rutz is a paraprofessional at Artz Fox Elementary in the Mabton School District and also works as an assistant coach for Prosser High School’s girls wrestling program.

“He will have a long road to recovery,” wrote his mother, Karen Cooper, in a fundraising campaign posted on GoFundMe.

Money raised will benefit Rutz as he begins a month of rehabilitation this week at a hospital in Post Falls, Idaho, said the GoFundMe. In the first two days, Cooper’s campaign had raised nearly $6,500.

“The students and staff want to give him well wishes and prayers for his recovery, and ask anyone who knows Ron to reach out and help if they can,” Prosser Superintendent Kim Casey told the Tri-City Herald on Wednesday.

Rutz suffered the stroke Dec. 19 in Prosser after returning home from wrestling practice.

While he’s now breathing on his own, Rutz’s family says it will be a months-long journey to recovery.

“I know Ron is deeply loved, cared for and known throughout the Lower Valley and beyond,” Cooper wrote. “It would be extremely helpful if you could share Ron’s story, it would be greatly appreciated.”