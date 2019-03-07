Massive Study Confirms the Measles Vaccine Still Doesn’t Cause Autism

The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine does not cause autism or increase the risk, a new study of over 650,000 children confirms. Not that the jury should be out on this at all. The research just adds to the undeniable evidence that vaccines are safe, and to the exhaustion of rational people who don’t want to see innocent kids suffer from a preventable illness that could kill them. Still, the findings are just are further proof that anti-vaccine movement is not about safety at all, but just the opposite.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is time to bury the hypothesis that MMR causes autism,” study coauthor Mads Melbye, a professor and director of the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, told Healthline.

“The fact that we were able to study ALL Danish children forward in time, with high-quality information on who and when they were vaccinated with MMR, and then, from other independent registries, who of the children developed autism, gives high credibility to the result of this study.”

Fatherly IQ More

Should YouTube spend more time and money making sure kids see less inappropriate content?

Yes, it's the responsible thing to do

Yes, they need to fight the bad actors on their platform

No, the algorithms don't work and curators are inadequate

No, this whole panic is silly

Thanks for the feedback!

Andrew Wakefield’s infamously fraudulent study of only 12 children linked the MMR vaccine to autism was published in 1998. Unfortunately it wasn’t until over a decade later that an investigation revealed that Wakefield was bribed by lawyers trying to sue vaccine manufacturers. He lost his medical license in 2010, The Lancet retracted his study in 2011, and a number of subsequent studies demonstrated that his claims were complete nonsense since then, but by then it was too late. Vaccine rates have continued to plummet in the US, the UK, and Western Europe. There have been 206 documented measles cases in the U.S. in 2019 alone, and 372 in 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Measles cases have also increase by 48.4 percent between 2017 and 2018 alone, according to UNICEF. The measles remain the leading cause of preventable death in children worldwide. Wakefield’s damage had been done.

In effort to stop the madness one and for all, Melbye and his colleagues looked at data from Denmark’s population registry that included 657,461 children born between 1999 and 2010. Participants were followed until August 2013, when researchers noted autism diagnoses, as well as risk factors such as preterm birth, parental age, and siblings with autism. Over 95 percent of the children in the study received the MMR vaccine and total of 6,517 were diagnosed with autism at the end of the study. Results unsurprisingly revealed that the vaccine did not increase the risk of autism in children. What’s most compelling about this study is that it successfully debunked the myth that vaccine triggered autism in children who were already at an elevated risk for the developmental disorder.

Simply put, older parents or parents with another child with autism have no reason to fear vaccines more than anyone else. Vaccines are not going to do anything but protect them, as intended. Paul Offit, a physician and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (who was not involved in the study) hopes this new research will get through to some people.