Massive supercell storm causes tornado in western Illinois

A day after Cash App Founder Bob Lee was killed in San Francisco, a customer walked into a cafe blocks away from the crime scene and began to cry. "She was looking at our pastry case and I did my normal, 'Hey how is it going?'" Tommy Balcom, an employee at Philz Coffee, told ABC News. The customer, who said she had been a close friend of Lee's, asked Balcom: "'Can you let me know everything will be OK?'" he said.