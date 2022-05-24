Massive tornado wows storm chasers in Texas
On Monday evening, a massive tornado spun harmlessly in an open field near Morton, Texas, and storm chasers were ready with their cameras. Several took amazing photos and videos of the beast, which thankfully did no damage and caused no injuries.
According to AccuWeather, the twister appeared to be just as wide as it was tall, which would classify it as a wedge tornado. However, AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell and others on Twitter noted that the dust, which is plentiful in this region of Texas, could have made the tornado appear larger than it actually was.
The exact size and intensity of the tornado have not been confirmed yet by the National Weather Service in Lubbock, Texas.
Morton is about 50 miles west of Lubbock.
WHAT IS A TORNADO?Everything you need to know about these violent storms
Here are some of the images and videos of the tornado:
Just north of Morton, Texas earlier. I’m speechless. Crazy chase with @Thunder12uss #txwx @NWSLubbock pic.twitter.com/duQdepEjOR
— Kholby Martin (@StormChaser220) May 24, 2022
📍Morton, TX pic.twitter.com/HXGoBo3lE1
— I'm the weatherman, whatever man (@Weathermansam77) May 24, 2022
#tornado near Enochs, TX well into it's mature cycle. One of the greatest spectacles I've ever witnessed. #txwx #wxtwitter #StormHour @NWSLubbock @spann pic.twitter.com/aJufAhZtoz
— Marcus Diaz (@eMDe_Photo) May 24, 2022
*VOLUME WARNING* Quick clip of the monster wedge #tornado near Morton, TX today. More footage coming. #txwx #wxtwitter #StormHour @spann @JimCantore @USTornadoes pic.twitter.com/eWe8bgl3Ob
— Marcus Diaz (@eMDe_Photo) May 24, 2022
Beautiful dusty tornado ongoing right now just N of Morton, TX. #TXwx pic.twitter.com/0CG0Hi5Jf4
— Russ Smith (@Thunder12uss) May 24, 2022
Morton, Texas tornado. pic.twitter.com/eoXuiP4ZoV
— Maryland Weather (@MDwx4cast) May 24, 2022
Still gathering my jaw on this one. Bowdle-isk Tornado at close range in West Texas. Didn't appear to be a violent #tornado, but a very strong one!! #Morton, TX #txwx pic.twitter.com/S5kXQtxKCa
— Stephen Jones (@Tornado_Steejo) May 24, 2022
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas tornado wows storm chasers: See photos and videos of the twister