Massive tornado wows storm chasers in Texas

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

On Monday evening, a massive tornado spun harmlessly in an open field near Morton, Texas, and storm chasers were ready with their cameras. Several took amazing photos and videos of the beast, which thankfully did no damage and caused no injuries.

According to AccuWeather, the twister appeared to be just as wide as it was tall, which would classify it as a wedge tornado. However, AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell and others on Twitter noted that the dust, which is plentiful in this region of Texas, could have made the tornado appear larger than it actually was.

The exact size and intensity of the tornado have not been confirmed yet by the National Weather Service in Lubbock, Texas.

Morton is about 50 miles west of Lubbock.

WHAT IS A TORNADO?Everything you need to know about these violent storms

Here are some of the images and videos of the tornado:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas tornado wows storm chasers: See photos and videos of the twister

