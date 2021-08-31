Massive traffic line during Caldor Fire evacuation

Highway 50 was stacked with hundreds of vehicles lined up for miles trying to evacuate from the Caldor Fire on Aug. 30. The fire has grown to more than 190,000 acres as of Aug. 31.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories